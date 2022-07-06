Pennsylvania business owners team up with Americans for Prosperty, slam Biden's economic policies

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade laid out President Biden's double disappointment at home and internationally on the world stage on Saturday's "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: We begin perhaps with President Biden's double disappointment. Now as the president's domestic policy begins to crater to the point where not only will Democrats not want to support him, they don't want to appear on stage with him — the latest being the White House communications director, Kate Bedingfield, does want to work with them anymore. Now talk about stage with them. Those are two candidates in Ohio. Perhaps the most surprising to Biden supporters is how flat-out he is falling on the national stage, failing at fixing inflation while Americans have to choose whether to buy groceries or pay for gas to get to work or use credit cards to pay their bills. Domestically, it's been a disaster, but in trying to explain away shortcomings, he inflates the power and influence of none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin in the economy and in everyday American life… His numbers will arguably never recover after the way he chose to leave the longest war in Afghanistan… unconscionably leaving our own people behind. Then, perhaps the most devastating revelation was exposed by Reuters this week — the decision to empty a strategic oil reserve to lessen gas prices.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO