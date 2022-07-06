ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania business owners team up with Americans for Prosperty, slam Biden's economic policies

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 6, 2022 - 03:47 - Business owners Faizan Sarwar and...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden says SCOTUS, GOP do not 'have a clue' about the 'power of American women, but they're about to find out'

President Biden signed an executive order Friday protecting abortion and contraception access after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the high court and Republicans have underestimated the "power of American women," and predicted they will turn out in "record numbers" for November’s midterm elections to "reclaim the rights" taken from them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Policies#Americans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade reveals Biden's double disappointment at home and on the world stage

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade laid out President Biden's double disappointment at home and internationally on the world stage on Saturday's "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: We begin perhaps with President Biden's double disappointment. Now as the president's domestic policy begins to crater to the point where not only will Democrats not want to support him, they don't want to appear on stage with him — the latest being the White House communications director, Kate Bedingfield, does want to work with them anymore. Now talk about stage with them. Those are two candidates in Ohio. Perhaps the most surprising to Biden supporters is how flat-out he is falling on the national stage, failing at fixing inflation while Americans have to choose whether to buy groceries or pay for gas to get to work or use credit cards to pay their bills. Domestically, it's been a disaster, but in trying to explain away shortcomings, he inflates the power and influence of none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin in the economy and in everyday American life… His numbers will arguably never recover after the way he chose to leave the longest war in Afghanistan… unconscionably leaving our own people behind. Then, perhaps the most devastating revelation was exposed by Reuters this week — the decision to empty a strategic oil reserve to lessen gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

New York Times says Biden's age is an 'uncomfortable issue' for White House, Democrats in stunning report

The New York Times published a stunning report about President Biden's age and how it's becoming an "uncomfortable issue" for the White House and the Democratic Party. The headline of the report on Saturday declared that 79-year-old Biden is "testing the boundaries of age and the presidency," first highlighting how his upcoming trip to the Middle East was initially tacked onto his recent trip to Europe with one anonymous official calling it "crazy" if the president had done a 10-day trip overseas, those aides tell the Times there were "political and diplomatic" reasons behind separating the trip into two.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

767K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy