ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

MEDIC: 3 hurt in stabbing at north Charlotte gas station

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmEIJ_0gWEU4Jg00

CHARLOTTE — Three people were rushed to the hospital in a stabbing at a north Charlotte gas station Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

It happened on Statesville Road at Starita Road.

MEDIC said they took three people to the hospital in the incident just after 4 a.m.

Channel 9 has asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information about what led to the stabbing, and if they’re looking for a suspect.

There was no further information made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deadly stabbing in Hickory investigated as self-defense, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Woman charged with murder, abuse of disabled adult in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead in a south Charlotte home in June. Officers were called to a home on Heathstead Place on June 20 for a death investigation. They say when they arrived, they found 50-year-old Kimberly Mackey at the scene in need of medical treatment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy has died following a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called to the 3900 block of Sofley Road just before 6:55 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim in the parking lot of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead, another hurt in east Charlotte crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning, officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Albemarle Road. Medic said one person was pronounced dead on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Police arrest 3 after Shelby man fatally shot

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shelby man last month. Gastonia Police Department first reported the death of 31-year-old Keenen Banner on June 21. They said he was found off Rankin Avenue in Gastonia and later died at an area hospital.
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man accused of being at the center of Wednesday’s hours-long pursuit through Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 26-year-old Tyler Christopher Harding has been charged with four counts of vehicle theft, two counts of felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude, burglary and numerous traffic citations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating the death of a 17-year-old

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old Thursday in the Sugar Creek area. Police identified the victim as Vladimir Antonio Garcia. On Thursday, just before 6:55 a.m., officers responded to a welfare call at 3900 Sofley Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman who is pregnant recalls moment suspect slammed into car during high-speed chase

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 spoke to a woman Thursday who was driving one of the cars that a man collided with during a high-speed chase through Charlotte Wednesday. Nearly two hours into the chase, the driver, later identified as Tyler Christopher Harding, struck a white car at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. The car got pushed all the way back into a tractor-trailer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy