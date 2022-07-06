MEDIC: 3 hurt in stabbing at north Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — Three people were rushed to the hospital in a stabbing at a north Charlotte gas station Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

It happened on Statesville Road at Starita Road.

MEDIC said they took three people to the hospital in the incident just after 4 a.m.

Channel 9 has asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information about what led to the stabbing, and if they’re looking for a suspect.

There was no further information made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

