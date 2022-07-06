ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: What to do if your passport is lost or expired before your international trip

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Planning a vacation can be stressful, and costly.

When you are heading to international destinations, no one wants to lose out on a trip because of passport issues. So, what should you do when you can't find your passport or you open it up and it's expired?

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on what to do!

When it comes to getting a passport quickly, the post- and pre-COVID-19 landscape is completely different.

MORE: Planning an upcoming vacation? Here’s everything you need to know about the summer season!

Pre-COVID you might have been able to get a passport quickly, but now it may take 5-7 weeks.

There are offices issuing 24-hour passports, but getting an appointment is next to impossible.

If you are lucky enough to get an appointment at an office, grab it. You are going to have to be a bit more flexible and try to get an appointment maybe at the Connecticut passport agency, or in Philadelphia, or even Boston, whatever is available.

An expeditor service is legal, although not a government agency. They may be able to get you an appointment, but it could cost you hundreds or even more.

If you are lucky enough to get an appointment, make sure you have the exact documentation they require, or you will be turned away.

To save you money and aggravation, check your passport before you book an international trip. They have to be valid for 6 months beyond your travel date.

Passports for children under 16 years old expire every five years unlike 10 for adults.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

