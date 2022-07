Flashpoint Beyond #3 has shocking revelations that help justify the Flashpoint world, but will it be enough to get Thomas Wayne to join the cause? Thomas believes none of the Flashpoint world matters, and he has been privy to some interesting, multiversal insights, but this creative team puts Thomas in a position where he has to face these people as they make their case. It was easier to believe none of it matters, but now that Thomas has to meet these people, he is testing that theory. Plus, there is a killer out there, and their latest victim is quite a doozy.

