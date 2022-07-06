ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Public school spending in Wisconsin saw third-slowest growth in nation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that Wisconsin hasn't kept pace with national growth in public education spending. Wisconsin spent $12,740 per student on public elementary and secondary education in 2020, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. That's almost 6 percent below the...

whitewaterbanner.com

Local Farmer Pleased with Crop Progress So Far

An article found at brownfieldagnews.com dated July 8 provided this hopeful report from Luke Goessling on the current state of farming in our area:. “A southern Wisconsin farmer says crops look good despite a dry stretch of weather. Luke Goessling grows corn and soybeans in the Whitewater area, about 20...
The Associated Press

Former Wisconsin Gov. Thompson backs Michels in GOP race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor on Friday, after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year. Michels, who is running as an anti-establishment outsider, also won the backing of former President Donald Trump last month. Thompson, in many ways, is the ultimate political insider with more than 55 years in public life, most recently serving as University of Wisconsin president, a job that won him bipartisan praise. Thompson, elected four times as Wisconsin governor, said when he announced he wasn’t running in April that he would consider endorsing in the primary because he wants a Republican to win. He said Friday that he believes Michels is the best candidate. Thompson said in a statement that he has known the Michels family for decades and believes Michels has the experience to “solve tough problems.” The Michels family founded and operates Michels Corp., a Wisconsin-based construction company.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin republicans, democrats react to drop box ruling

(WLUK) -- A decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court will change how ballots can be collected. Democrats in the state say the change restricts voter access. "It will mean that it is harder for more voters to be able to make their fundamental right into an actual, successfully cast ballot," said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
merrillfotonews.com

More than 1,800 Wisconsin communities receive second ARPA coronavirus relief payment

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), and on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act – State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA-SLFRF) to Wisconsin non-entitlement units (NEUs) of government on Tuesday, June 21.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
wiproud.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
wiproud.com

Human trafficking a growing issue in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Human trafficking is a growing issue both in the country and Wisconsin. Dozens of statewide organizations are raising awareness, but more voices are needed. The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 2,000 calls from Wisconsin since 2007. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families...
