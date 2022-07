CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann is directing flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Police Chief Brandon Sola. Sola died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday, June 28 near Fargo. He was the Chief of Police in Carrington since April 2022. He was also a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003.

