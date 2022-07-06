Man killed in Clearwater apartment shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Clearwater early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Bay Cove Apartments, 19135 U.S. Highway 19 North, at about 2 a.m.

Police said Michael Contrad, 20, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

At this time, police believe the shooting was not random and was domestic in nature.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.