ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

La Samaritaine Makes Cameo in Jay Chou Music Video, Causing China Online Frenzy

By Denni Hu, Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU28f_0gWERQVo00
Jay Chou attends the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection on May 3, 2019, in Paris. Getty Images for Chanel

SHANGHAI — Paris’ legendary department store La Samaritaine made a cameo in top singer Jay Chou’s newly released music video, causing an online frenzy in China.

As one of the most popular singers in the Chinese-speaking world, Chou on Wednesday released the music video for his new single “Greatest Works of Art,” a “Midnight in Paris” sort of time-travel fantasy, set in the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned department store.

The artist name-dropped La Samaritaine in the first line of the song’s lyrics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkvVQ_0gWERQVo00
Jay Chou performing in his music video “Greatest Works of Art,” filmed inside La Samaritaine back in 2019. Screenshot

Hours after the release, the hashtag Greatest Works of Art has garnered more than 230 million clicks on Weibo, received 1.74 million clicks on YouTube, and was played more than 2.66 million times on Bilibili, with more than 200,000 people viewing it at the same time.

The department store reopened in June 2021 after a 16-year renovation. The group bought a majority share in La Samaritaine in 2001 and raised its stake to 100 percent in 2010. LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, invested 750 million euros in renovating the location into a mixed-use space including a Cheval Blanc hotel, offices, low-income housing and a day care center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke9Pp_0gWERQVo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0gWERQVo00

The music video starts with a bird’s-eye view of the department store at night, quickly panning to Chou discovering a piano inside the store. As he starts playing, time shifts back to the 1920s, where he encounters local artists and their works in the era, including René Magritte, Salvador Dalí, Oscar-Claude Monet and French Chinese painter Sanyu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baleY_0gWERQVo00
Hannah Quinlivan and Jay Chou attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 collection. Getty Images for Chanel

The 43-year-old singer from Taiwan revealed in June that his long-awaited album, “Greatest Works of Art,” will be released on July 15. It’s his first studio album in six years. It includes one piano intro and 11 songs, six of which are new, and the rest are singles Chou released in the past few years, such as “Mojito,” which is one of the most viral songs on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

According to a behind-the-scenes documentary, the music video was shot in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

It seems that the singer probably completed the filming around the same time he visited Paris between May and June 2019. He first went to the Chanel cruise 2020 show with his wife Hannah Quinlivan.

The couple attended the wedding of pianist Lang Lang, who made a surprise appearance in the music video, and Gina Alice at Shangri-La hotel weeks later, alongside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orXCJ_0gWERQVo00
Hannah Quinlivan, Jay Chou, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice wedding at Shangri-La Hotel on June 2, 2019, in Paris. Getty Images for Moet Henessy

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

FKA Twigs Performs at Viktor & Rolf’s Good Fortune Party

Click here to read the full article. FRAGRANCE FETE: Hundreds flocked to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo museum Wednesday night to get a dose of Good Fortune — the new perfume from Viktor & Rolf, that is. The event took place hours after the brand’s couture collection was presented. It featured a dance performance by FKA Twigs, the face of Good Fortune, to the song “Killer” that she wrote and recorded for the fragrance campaign.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsFront Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022 Twigs also took part in a voguing dance competition, which had numerous sessions with members of the Paris ballroom scene taking part. That was presided over by socialite and artist Kiddy Smile. Attendees at the party included Viktor Horsting, Rolf Snoeren, Renzo Rosso, Soo Joo Park and Béatrice Dalle. FOR MORE, SEE: FKA Twigs, Viktor & Rolf on Good Fortune Viktor &  Rolf Couture Fall 2022 Viktor & Rolf on Designing Wedding Gowns Within& Restrictions Best of WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsMargot Robbie’s Most Stylish Moments Over the YearsThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nicole Kidman Sets the Mood for Walking Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in Backstage Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman was among the many stars who walked at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture runway show. The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by Balenciaga creative director Demna to model in his second couture show for the design house. Kidman walked the runway wearing a silver, light-reflecting one shoulder gown featuring a lengthy train. She paired the gown with black opera gloves.More from WWDBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023 Kidman was among the many stars who walked Balenciaga’s runway. Other celebrities and models who helped unveil the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi S’able Labs skin care is a natural progression for the duo, who wed in Morocco in 2019. The two first launched The Hub by S’able Labs, a website discussing interpersonal relationships and...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lang Lang
Person
Oscar Claude Monet
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
René Magritte
Person
Jay Chou
Person
John Legend
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Hannah Quinlivan
Person
Chrissy Teigen
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Bieber’s Met Gala manicure was created by OPI nail artist Zola Ganzorigt,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Chinese#Lvmh
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natalie Portman Suits Up in Coral Orange Blazer Minidress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Photo-call in Rome

Natalie Portman is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits for her newest movie. On Thursday, the award-winning actress wore a coral skirt suit for a photo-call for her latest movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” at the Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel in Rome. She wore her hair in a bun with the top slightly teased, strappy silver heels by Pīferi and a coral lip to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 15 Best Body Sprays for Women to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. For fragrance-lovers, the spritz of a trusted scent is the finishing touch to the beauty regimen before heading out for the day or night. Some wear a longtime favorite on repeat to establish a “signature scent,” while others let their scent selection change to reflect their mood or a special occasion, adopting a different day, a different spritz of one of the best perfumes for women, mentality. Regardless of your fragrance style or scent preference, the warmer summer season calls for a different composition than your typical eau de parfum, perfume or cologne....
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022

Click here to read the full article. The influx of celebrity beauty brands hasn’t decreased in 2022. After more than 20 celebrities entered the industry last year with their own brands, this year is also seeing several new entries, with celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Courteney Cox, La La Anthony and more launching their own brands. June 2022 saw the debut of two more celebrity beauty brands: Kim Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim skin-care brand and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, while this month Idris and Sabrina Elba revealed their S’ able Labs brand.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Front...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Business

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief of Highsnobiety. Bennett comes to the fashion and culture media brand from GQ, where she was the magazine's first female head…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
BUSINESS
WWD

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Click here to read the full article. Imagine a dress so beautiful that you still pine for it more than 50 years later. Danielle Slavik, a house model for Cristóbal Balenciaga from 1964 until 1968, when the Spanish couturier hung up his scissors for good, fell hard for a long-sleeved, black velvet number from the winter 1966 haute couture collection that was purchased by Grace Kelly, and worn at her 40th birthday party in Monaco.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022Fendi Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week Style “It was my favorite dress of my entire modeling career,” said Slavik, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Politics Behind Boris Johnson’s Strange Image

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The great British resignation is here.  Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned after two years and 348 days at 10 Downing Street. He served for the same time in office as Neville Chamberlain, who was succeeded by Winston Churchill in 1940.More from WWDBoris Johnson's Anointed British PMSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusEye Candy: Beauty From Men's Spring 2023 Collections Johnson, who also is the Conservative Party leader, will be remembered for many things, including attending parties in the depth of the pandemic; enforcing post-Brexit immigration rules; hiking National Insurance from...
POLITICS
WWD

Hands Down, These Are The 20 Best Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. At this point, leggings have essentially become wardrobe staples. Now considered perfectly acceptable to wear beyond the gym, they can complement many outfits and are offered in various styles built to accommodate whatever the day may hold. And the best part is you can order some truly amazing options on Amazon, which is especially exciting for Prime members who are able to get their new favorite leggings to their door in just a few days. And speaking of the retailer, Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching on July 12th and if last year’s major...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy