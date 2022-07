It’s been a plan of County Executive Stueart Pittman to get the Crownsville Hospital site, all 460 acres of it, from the state to turn the place for healing, converting some buildings into community spaces, while transforming most of the land into a sort of park. Yesterday the state’s Board of Public Works approved the sale of that parcel of land, which is smack in the middle of Anne Arundel, to the county for $1.00.

