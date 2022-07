Beware of suspicious texts from the “DMV.” The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about a scam that aims to steal personal information via text messages that are falsely claiming the state is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high gas prices. While we all wish for that to be true, clicking on the link leads to a webpage that’s designed to look like the DMV website and asks for personal information. Stay safe!

GAS PRICE ・ 17 HOURS AGO