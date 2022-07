LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were found shot outside a recording studio in Las Vegas, police say. Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, in the area of Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO