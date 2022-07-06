ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Pa. toddler drowns in backyard pool, coroner says

By Tony Rhodin
 3 days ago
A 23-month-old boy from Allentown died Monday from drowning, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The incident happened about 6 p.m....

WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Two Different Domestic Battles, Two Different Results

READING PA – Two separate and unrelated arguments between couples in eastern Berks County, reported Tuesday (July 5, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, ended in decidedly different ways. Troopers issued a citation following a Union Township dispute. In a Washington Township disagreement, both parties involved declined to press charges.
READING, PA
UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Crews on scene of reported drowning at Lake Hauto

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning on the third beach at Lake Hauto in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 5 p.m. that a male went underwater. On scene are crews from Rush Township and the Lehighton and Ryan Township’s dive teams.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Morning fire reported at home in Shillington

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A two-alarm fire just after 5 a.m. at a home in the first block of New Holland Avenue. Officials said two people and a cat occupied the structure, but no injuries were reported. Shillington Fire Department was called to reports of smoke showing from the home, but...
SHILLINGTON, PA
BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Ambler medic released from hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure

On July 8th at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to an incident in Springfield Township after four Springfield Township Police Department officers and a paramedic from the Community Ambulance Association, Ambler were transported to the hospital. It was suspected that the four first responders had been exposed to fentanyl.
AMBLER, PA
Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Crews search for missing boater at lake in Rush Twp.

RUSH TWP., Pa. - Water rescue crews search for a missing person in Schuylkill County. Rescuers were called to Lake Hauto in Rush Township around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Emergency dispatchers say they received reports of a person on a boat who went missing. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Suspect in custody after Lancaster County police incident

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a man is in custody after an incident on Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. At approximately 12:22 p.m. on July 8 police responded to a reported domestic situation in the 600 block of Sand Hill Road. State Troopers arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter while the suspect retreated into a residence with a weapon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
Stabbing reported in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are still searching for answers after an apparent stabbing in Edwardsville overnight. Emergency officials tell us officers were called to Plymouth Street around 3 a.m. on Thursday. It's unknown how many people were hurt. Investigators say they are looking for two people...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Man dies after car hits guardrail in Hilltown Twp.

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 53-year-old man died after a crash in Bucks County Wednesday night. Police responded for the report of a crash with injuries in the area of Route 309 in the area of Reliance Road in Hilltown Township at 10 p.m. Arriving officers found a car had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
