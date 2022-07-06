ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW Healthcare Partners Announces Extension of TherapeuticsMD Tender Offer

 3 days ago
TherapeuticsMD has previously stated that absent the successful closing of this transaction, the Company would likely be required to file for protection under Chapter 11. BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW"), has announced that Athene Merger, Inc. ("Offeror"), an affiliate of EW, has extended the...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.085 per unit for June 2022. The distribution will be paid on July 29, 2022 to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2022. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - NOTV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kohler Power Systems Names Kinsley Industrial Distributor of the Year

EAST GRANBY, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinsley Group, an energy solutions provider serving the Northeast U.S., proudly announces that it has been named Kohler Power Systems "2021 Industrial Distributor of the Year." The award is a testament to Kinsley's overall revenue growth, industrial sales and service operations, focused customer support and engineering community engagement.
EAST GRANBY, CT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hallux Inc Opens Second Clinical Site to Evaluate Novel Onychomycosis Product Candidate

Top clinical researcher J&S Studies begins screening patients for HSG-201. LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallux Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that J&S Studies Inc. of College Station, Texas has begun screening patients for enrollment into HSG-201, its 52 week clinical study evaluating Hallux Subungual Gel (HSG) for the treatment of onychomycosis (toenail fungus).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nitrogen Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrogen market will register an incremental spend of about USD 6.68 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.07% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Nitrogen sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 2.82 growth opportunity Low VOC Paint Market | Driven by increased regulations on high emissions of VOC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low VOC paint market size will grow by USD 2.82 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for low VOC paints. The region will observe the highest incremental growth and occupy 48% of the global market share. The growth of the end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace and defense is creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MASON TENDERS' DISTRICT COUNCIL WELFARE FUND, ANNUITY FUND AND PENSION FUND -PROVIDE NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Tenders' District Council Welfare Fund, Annuity Fund and Pension Fund (collectively the "Funds") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals who participate in and receive benefits from the Funds. While the Funds are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, they are providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is necessary to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Washington Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release second quarter 2022 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:. Earnings Release:. Conference Call:. Participant Dial In:. International Dial In:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market: 50% growth to come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report the market will be significant in APAC. The increasing awareness about automotive safety among consumers has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Globally, the market is anticipated to record an incremental growth of USD 3.65 billion at an accelerated CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YuLife Raises $120M Series C Round, Led By Dai-ichi Life, to Accelerate Global Expansion

Tech-driven insurance company YuLife will use its new capital to fundamentally change how people and businesses around the world derive value from financial products. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire people to live their best lives, today announced that it has raised $120M (~£95M) in a Series C led by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. (TSE: 8750) ("Dai-ichi Life"), a new strategic investor in the company. The funding round, which was supported by YuLife's existing investors, takes YuLife's total funding to $206M since the company was founded in 2016, having raised capital from top tier investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo. YuLife will use the capital to broaden its reach into new global markets and scale its product range, delivering financial products that improve lives and reward wellbeing. This furthers the company's ambition of transforming financial services into a force for good.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Promenade Launches Point of Sale Management Solution for Florists Across America

BloomNation Powered by Promenade POS Eliminates the Complication of Running Online and In-Store Sales Separately. SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promenade Group today announced a streamlined, integrated business management platform for florists with the availability of BloomNation powered by Promenade POS. Complementing the acclaimed capabilities of the BloomNation e-commerce storefront solution, Promenade POS eliminates the complication of running online and in-store sales separately. Operating as a single platform, BloomNation powered by Promenade POS allows florists to run their flower shop with a complete set of management solutions for ordering, delivery, invoicing, proposals, and more.
LIFESTYLE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Inflation and empty shelves prompting new DIY food movement; Maryland ranks high among expensive markets

Kari Ainsworth is like many Americans navigating high inflation and expensive food prices. Ainsworth lives in North Carolina. She does remote work for Delmarva Board Sport Adventures on the Delaware shore and has her own business, Moonbeams Unlimited, making soap, candles and lotions. Beyond coupon clipping and stocking up on...
MARYLAND STATE
