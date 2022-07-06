ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream raises money for kids’ bikes

By Alyssa Taglia
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IjY0_0gWEO9ND00

(WTNH) – Trying to help other kids be able to enjoy the wonders of a bicycle, Jayne Whitman of Orange, Connecticut has been raising money for years so kids could live their dreams.

“As a kid, I always loved playing outside. I loved riding my bike and I want other kids to be able to experience that,” said Whitman.

‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ is a fundraiser Whitman does every summer. Together with the help of family, friends, and local sponsors, Whitman sells ice cream to local residents. With the money she raises, she purchases bikes for kids in need.

Once all the bikes are bought, she distributes them around Christmas time to local schools and churches. And the best part is, that she gifts them all anonymously.

“I just feel like every child should have that magical experience of Santa giving them a present, so I don’t really want them knowing it was a girl l from Orange that gave them their bikes. I want them to have the real Christmas experience,” Whitman explained.

Over the past nine years, Whitman has raised about $27,000 and has handed out 250 bikes.

“It makes me feel really proud of myself that I am able to make a difference and make people smile,” she said.

Soon, Whitman will be hosting another fundraiser to get more bikes. The next ‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ event is happening on July 30, at 244 Harvester Road in Orange, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Nine-year-old Waterbury boy shot while outdoors with other kids

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday night while out with other kids, Waterbury Police say. Officers arrived in response to a report of shots fired at 1873 N Main St. around 11 p.m., where the boy was shot while outside in the Truman Apartments Housing Complex. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital before a precautionary visit to Connecticut Children’s Medical Hospital.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven summer program combines fitness and learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven’s parks are a great gathering place for summer fun, but some are also sites of fitness and reading challenges, thanks to the New Haven Public Schools. “It just started off with, ‘Let’s all get together, take a walk, start to move,'” Gemma Josephy Lumpkin, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Orange, CT
Orange, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Security in check, fireworks end night at Sailfest

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London is the place to be this weekend with the return of Sailfest. While there is much to enjoy, security also remains a concern.  From live music to vendors, food, and games and rides, Sailfest is back, and bringing life to downtown New London once again.   Danielle Monty […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Sailfest 2022 underway in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sailfest is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend onto downtown New London for the three-day festival. In addition to the vendors, there are rides, games, a beer garden, and lots of entertainment. Restaurants and stores are expecting […]
WTNH

Wadsworth Falls, Hopeville Pond swimming areas open

Conn. (WTNH) — Middlefield’s Wadsworth Falls State Park and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold, which had been closed for swimming on Friday due to bacteria found in the water, are now open according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to DEEP, both swimming areas were retested on Friday and results come […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Hurricanes#Christmas#Charity#Hurricane Jayne#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Colchester student wins ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Alexandra Skilton, a Bacon Academy student was chosen as the Connecticut winner for the 14th annual “Doodle for Google” art contest. This year’s ‘Doodle for Google’ prompt was “I care for myself by…”, Skilton says she chose to draw the experience of reading because nothing is as therapeutic as melting into […]
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Summer of Action kicks off at Camp Courant

(WTNH) – In Farmington on Wednesday morning, the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut kicked off its Summer of Action at Camp Courant. Summer of Action provides opportunities for people to get involved through volunteering and access to resources to support summer learning and reading. If you would like more information about how you […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Two dogs die in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two dogs died due to a house fire in North Haven on Thursday night, according to officials. The North Haven Fire Department and police units said they were dispatched to a structure fire on Hidden Pond Drive just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. Neighbors had called 911 reporting a […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Shubert Theatre adjusts COVID-19 policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shubert Theatre in New Haven has updated its health and safety policy pertaining to COVID-19. Patrons of the theatre are no longer required to present proof, vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the theatre, according to an official release. Patrons are also no longer required to wear a facemask in the theatre.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Nyberg: America’s first hydro-powered distillery coming to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is soon to be home to America’s first hydro-powered distillery. The one-of-a-kind libation library will be located in East Hartford at the Hochman River Falls in the Burnside Village. Tonight News 8 met with Tomas Nenortas, the founder of Moxi on the Rocks. Nenortas developed the concept for […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Squantz Pond closed for swimming due to presence of bacteria

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One park in the state is closed for swimming on Thursday due to the presence of certain indicator bacteria, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. New Fairfield’s Squantz Pond is closed for swimming while DEEP retests the water. DEEP will...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Windsor teen fulfills her tennis dream at Wimbledon

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor teenager has the attention of the tennis world after competing at Wimbledon. After a great run in the tournament, Olivia Lincer, 17, lost Wednesday in two close matches, but she has a bright future. “I’m really thankful that everyone is sending me messages...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy