ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Gang members found guilty of kidnapping, violently murdering two Virginia teens

By Kassidy Hammond
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUsbO_0gWENx1900

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, were convicted late Monday evening for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two Virginia teenagers back in 2016, according to the Department of Justice.

The release by the DOJ states that The five gang members — Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Ronald Herrera Contreras, Henry Zelaya Martinez, Pablo Velasco Barrera, and Duglas Ramirez Ferrera, along with their co-conspirators — targeted a 17-year-old Falls Church resident (referred to only as E.E.E.M in court documents) who they suspected was a member of the rival 18th Street gang.

On the night of August 28, 2016, the release states that the gang lured E.E.E.M. to a park in Fairfax County under the pretense that there was going to be a gang meeting there. Instead, in a wooded area of the park, gang members restrained, attacked, and killed E.E.E.M., stabbing and chopping him more than 100 times with knives, a machete, and a pickaxe. Afterward, the gang broke one of E.E.E.M.’s legs so that his body would fit into the pre-dug hole that was nearby.

Court records and evidence presented at trial also established that the same gang members and their co-conspirators targeted a 14-year-old resident of Alexandria (referred to only as S.A.A.T. in court documents) who they suspected was a police informant.

MS-13 gang member sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

On the evening of September 26, 2016, the release states that the gang told S.A.A.T. that there was going to be a gang meeting later that night and encouraged him to attend. Not long thereafter, S.A.A.T. went outside in his pajamas, telling his mother he was just taking out the trash. Eventually, several gang members picked up S.A.A.T. and drove him to the same park where they had killed E.E.E.M. The gang members restrained, attacked, and killed S.A.A.T., stabbing and chopping him with knives, machetes, and a pickaxe.

The DOJ said the members also filmed the murder with a cell phone so that they could prove to gang leaders in the United States and in El Salvador that they deserved to be promoted in rank. Once S.A.A.T. was dead, the gang broke his legs and tied him up with his own pajama pants so that he would fit into the shallow grave that was dug for him that night.

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 45 years in prison

According to the release, a total of 17 defendants have been charged in this case. Of those, five defendants went to trial and were convicted of all charges. Nine defendants pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Each of the five defendants convicted Monday evening faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for murder in aid of racketeering activity and for kidnapping resulting in death, in addition to the sentences they receive for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to kidnap, the maximum sentences for which are ten years and life, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Brother Stabs Sister Dead In Prince George's Apartment: Police

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her brother earlier this week in Maryland, authorities said. Timothy Edwards, 34, is believed to have stabbed Nashanna Belnavis, whose body was found in an apartment on the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Hyattsville Thursday, July 7 around 4:50 p.m., Prince George's County police said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Argumentative customer whips out a gun

On July 1 at 11:35 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street when he became engaged in a verbal dispute with employees, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect reached into his bag, brandished a firearm and made threatening statements, police said,...
ARLINGTON, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Malicious-wounding arrest also leads to drug charge

On July 1 at 8:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Kennebec Street in Arlington after a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated into a physical confrontation. According to police, one of the combatants allegedly struck the other multiple times, then grabbed a glass object and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Continue to Investigate “Grandparent Scam;” Surveillance Video Released

The Montgomery County Department of Police- Financial Crimes Section is investigating a series of fraudulent events that occurred between Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and Friday, June 3, 2022, involving senior citizens between the ages of 70 and 90-years-old. This crime is known to law enforcement as the “grandparent scam.” Detectives have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police shoot McLean man armed with bottle and tribal mask

Fairfax County police say an officer shot a man four times after he threw a large tribal mask and swung a bottle at officers during a mental health call at a McLean home. The incidents leading to the shooting began just after 7:10 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean. A family friend of Jasper Aaron Lynch, 26, called with concerns for his safety and said Lynch was throwing objects and pacing, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
MCLEAN, VA
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Charged With Sister's Murder

A man stabbed and killed his 38-year-old sister Thursday at an apartment in Chillum, Maryland, police say. Prince George's County officers found Nashanna Belnavis, of Hyattsville, suffering from trauma in the apartment in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street just before 5 p.m. She died at the scene. Timothy Edwards,...
CHILLUM, MD
WUSA

Couple says their puppy was the target of a burglary attack in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A couple says their 8-month-old puppy was the target of a burglary inside their Woodbridge apartment. Darwin Orellana received a call from his father on Wednesday July 7, that their home in the 2000 block of Sequoia Court had been broken into just after 12 p.m. Upon Orellana's arrival, he noticed that none of his valuables were missing despite having his laptop, gaming system, and cash out in the open.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gang Members#Murder#Washington Dc#Street Gang#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Doj
mymcmedia.org

40 Years Later, Rockville Man Arrested for Molesting Minor

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged a Rockville man for molesting a minor four decades ago. David Wayne Brown, 70, is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old from 1981 to 1983. Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) began an investigation in December 2021 after receiving sexual abuse...
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
nbc25news.com

Delivery drivers carjacked by gunmen in Maryland; Suspects at large

GREENBELT, Md. (WJLA) — Carjackings are on the rise in parts of Maryland. Most recently, two delivery drivers were carjacked in less than an hour in Greenbelt Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police said one was a food delivery driver and the other was an Amazon delivery driver. The...
GREENBELT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

VA man pleads guilty to possession of 14,500 Fentanyl pills

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, between the end of November and the beginning of December 2021, Keyshone Stephan Hogan, 24, worked with a co-conspirator to distribute counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl from a hotel room in Manassas. On December 2, 2021, Hogan was arrested after he and his co-conspirator exited the hotel and entered Hogan’s car in the hotel parking lot. At the time of his arrest, Hogan was concealing a loaded Glock handgun in his waistband. Law enforcement recovered over 250 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl from Hogan’s driver-side door and several boxes of ammunition from the trunk of the vehicle.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
rockvillenights.com

UPDATED: Armed carjacking at Rockville medical facility

UPDATE - 1:38 PM: Montgomery County police report that they have arrested 3 juveniles, and located the stolen vehicle in Oxon Hill. The juveniles escaped from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents at 15000 Broschart Road in Rockville, about a mile from the scene of the carjacking. All 3 juveniles are now in the custody of the County Department of Juvenile Services.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman alleges squeegee workers stole $2.4K from her via cellphone app

Police confirmed a fourth incident involving a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East Pratt Street at President. Police said the victim told investigators that squeegee workers approached her and she offered them cash. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy