Juuls were the most popular brand of e-cigarettes for both teenagers and adults until the Food and Drug Administration stepped in. The FDA’s ban is being blocked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, but the administration is ramping up its war on nicotine and tobacco. Cigarettes are also targets of President Joe Biden’s FDA, with a proposed slash in nicotine levels. If the Biden administration gets its way, Juuls will be banned and you'll have to smoke more cigarettes to get the same nicotine fix.

