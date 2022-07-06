Overturned tractor trailer cleared from I-285 SB to I-20

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck and multiple other vehicles has shut down almost all lanes on Interstate 85 heading into Atlanta early Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-85 right before the Pleasant Hill Road...
31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA). Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is dead and her child is in the hospital after she and her car were hit by a swerving tractor-trailer, according to police. 911 dispatchers were alerted to a person possibly hit a vehicle on I-675 northbound and Anvil Block Rd. just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews are working a fire in the downtown area Friday evening. Firefighters were working an underground power vault fire. Authorities have alerted the public that this is impacting traffic. Nassau Street is closed between Centennial Olympic Park and Ted Turner Drive NW, according...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead and a juvenile is in the hospital after a crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 675 near Anvil Block Road. Upon arrival, police learned there was a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another injured after a tractor-trailer crash in Clayton County. The large vehicle crashed into a sedan that was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 675 northbound at Anvil Block Road, causing all lanes to shut down Thursday night. Clayton...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle twice and died in Fayetteville on Friday evening. Officials tell CBS46 News a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 10:25 p.m. on Inman Road near Morgan Road. The driver that struck the...
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — After storms rolled through north Georgia Saturday morning, Newton County is warning drivers to avoid areas near a highway. County leaders sent an alert Saturday afternoon, saying the storm's aftermath has damaged roads near Highway 212. Flooding caused the street to cave in along Fincher...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fawn was rescued from an old retention pond Thursday morning thanks to some quick thinking from Cobb County firefighters. The firefighters responded to the 5100 block of South Atlanta Road in Cobb County for an animal rescue. When they arrived, they found the fawn trapped in the pond approximately 25 feet below.
Vehicle plunged down an embankment in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood (Atlanta, GA). On Friday evening, a traffic accident was reported in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place along Brookridge Drive NE. The location is not far from Orme Park
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The coroner in Rabun County on Saturday identified the victim killed in a lightning strike the previous weekend. According to Rabun County Coroner Sam Beck, that victim was 39-year-old Felipe Flores of Gainesville. A full autopsy remains pending, he said. The lightning strike occurred near...
The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
MARIETTA — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County police after police say he pinned an officer between his car and the officer’s car. The officer was injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 6:26 p.m....
ATLANTA — A man trying to escape being arrested early Friday morning jumped off of a bridge while handcuffed, Atlanta police say. Officers on the scene say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Two people taken into custody after a chase ended in a wreck in Fayette County (Fayette County, GA). Two people were detained after a chase ended in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. The crash involving multiple vehicles began as a fight call at the KFC restaurant situated at E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road. A deputy reportedly saw a vehicle matching the description given of one of the people involved and tried to pull over the driver
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
ATLANTA — A man was arrested on Friday after he jumped an estimated 60 feet off the side of the highway to escape police, authorities said. Atlanta Police said an officer from the High Intensity Traffic Unit was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 near Northside Dr. NW with a suspected DUI driver. They said the 29-year-old failed a sobriety test.
ATLANTA — A shootout during a house party at a short-term rental house in southwest Atlanta has left one person injured and the homeowner with thousands of dollars in damages. Video captured by the homeowner’s camera shows dozens of bullets fired on June 2 just after 1 a.m. in...
ATLANTA — Sitting in stopped traffic is never an experience to put you in a good mood. One Atlanta woman decided last month that she would do her best to turn the frustrating moment around for drivers. Hailey Ann Smith is a harpist and was leaving a wedding at...
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A dog was rescued after a fire broke out at a Stone Mountain home Friday, according to the DeKalb Fire Rescue. DeKalb Fire crews responded to a home at the 5300 block of Olde Street in Stone Mountain. Fire officials said there were no injuries but a dog had to be rescued and is receiving medical treatment.
