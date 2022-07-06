ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Gang members found guilty of kidnapping, violently murdering two Virginia teens

By Kassidy Hammond
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1iwz_0gWEMrl000
A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, were convicted late Monday evening for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two Virginia teenagers back in 2016, according to the Department of Justice.

The release by the DOJ states that The five gang members — Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Ronald Herrera Contreras, Henry Zelaya Martinez, Pablo Velasco Barrera, and Duglas Ramirez Ferrera, along with their co-conspirators — targeted a 17-year-old Falls Church resident (referred to only as E.E.E.M in court documents) who they suspected was a member of the rival 18th Street gang.

On the night of August 28, 2016, the release states that the gang lured E.E.E.M. to a park in Fairfax County under the pretense that there was going to be a gang meeting there. Instead, in a wooded area of the park, gang members restrained, attacked, and killed E.E.E.M., stabbing and chopping him more than 100 times with knives, a machete, and a pickaxe. Afterward, the gang broke one of E.E.E.M.’s legs so that his body would fit into the pre-dug hole that was nearby.

Court records and evidence presented at trial also established that the same gang members and their co-conspirators targeted a 14-year-old resident of Alexandria (referred to only as S.A.A.T. in court documents) who they suspected was a police informant.

On the evening of September 26, 2016, the release states that the gang told S.A.A.T. that there was going to be a gang meeting later that night and encouraged him to attend. Not long thereafter, S.A.A.T. went outside in his pajamas, telling his mother he was just taking out the trash. Eventually, several gang members picked up S.A.A.T. and drove him to the same park where they had killed E.E.E.M. The gang members restrained, attacked, and killed S.A.A.T., stabbing and chopping him with knives, machetes, and a pickaxe.

The DOJ said the members also filmed the murder with a cell phone so that they could prove to gang leaders in the United States and in El Salvador that they deserved to be promoted in rank. Once S.A.A.T. was dead, the gang broke his legs and tied him up with his own pajama pants so that he would fit into the shallow grave that was dug for him that night.

According to the release, a total of 17 defendants have been charged in this case. Of those, five defendants went to trial and were convicted of all charges. Nine defendants pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Each of the five defendants convicted Monday evening faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for murder in aid of racketeering activity and for kidnapping resulting in death, in addition to the sentences they receive for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to kidnap, the maximum sentences for which are ten years and life, respectively.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Brother Stabs Sister Dead In Prince George's Apartment: Police

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her brother earlier this week in Maryland, authorities said. Timothy Edwards, 34, is believed to have stabbed Nashanna Belnavis, whose body was found in an apartment on the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Hyattsville Thursday, July 7 around 4:50 p.m., Prince George's County police said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Argumentative customer whips out a gun

On July 1 at 11:35 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street when he became engaged in a verbal dispute with employees, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect reached into his bag, brandished a firearm and made threatening statements, police said,...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Charged With Sister's Murder

A man stabbed and killed his 38-year-old sister Thursday at an apartment in Chillum, Maryland, police say. Prince George's County officers found Nashanna Belnavis, of Hyattsville, suffering from trauma in the apartment in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street just before 5 p.m. She died at the scene. Timothy Edwards,...
CHILLUM, MD
WAVY News 10

Cold case squad in Fairfax County solves 25-year-old mystery

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Fairfax cold case squad have finally solved a mystery that was 25 years in the making. A woman known only as “the Christmas tree lady” who took her own life 25 years ago in Fairfax has been successfully identified using new technology that was introduced in May of 2022.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gang Members#Murder#18th Street Gang#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Doj
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

VA man pleads guilty to possession of 14,500 Fentanyl pills

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, between the end of November and the beginning of December 2021, Keyshone Stephan Hogan, 24, worked with a co-conspirator to distribute counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl from a hotel room in Manassas. On December 2, 2021, Hogan was arrested after he and his co-conspirator exited the hotel and entered Hogan’s car in the hotel parking lot. At the time of his arrest, Hogan was concealing a loaded Glock handgun in his waistband. Law enforcement recovered over 250 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl from Hogan’s driver-side door and several boxes of ammunition from the trunk of the vehicle.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Woman alleges squeegee workers stole $2.4K from her via cellphone app

Police confirmed a fourth incident involving a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East Pratt Street at President. Police said the victim told investigators that squeegee workers approached her and she offered them cash. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect accused of killing 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. earlier this week. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace. According to police, officers responded to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy