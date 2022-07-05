ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The OVO x Keith Haring Capsule Collection Drops Just In Time For Summer 2022

By Alex Zephyr
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZbLq_0gWEMqsH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SV0Us_0gWEMqsH00

Source: OVO / OVO

D rake ‘s label just announced the launch of a new capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2022.

The project was developed in conjunction with the Keith Haring Foundation and Artestar, an NYC-based consultancy and marketing firm that specializes in collaborations between various artists and universally popular brands.

The collection’s central motif is based on Haring’s 1989 lithograph Untitled (Night Owl), which is appropriate given that the OVO logo is an owl as well. Artestar has licensed Haring’s work with brands like MAC Cosmetics, Adobe, and Reebok. The late street artist, painter, and muralist used his work to speak on an array of the pressing social issues of his time such as apartheid, HIV/AIDS awareness, and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ Community.

“Keith created powerful symbols and icons in his art that he used to communicate with people at all levels,” Artestar notes of the iconic creatures.

The items available in the Keith Haring capsule collection include a hoodie ($158), Trucker jacket ($198), and T-shirt ($68), all available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. The offerings will also include a $28 Gold metal pin.

All of the items are currently available in North America, Europe, and Japan. You can get your hands on the gear by visiting one of October’s Very Own 11 brick-and-mortar locations around the world or clicking here .

Also make sure to check out the gallery below and take a closer look at the items, too.

1. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyIdW_0gWEMqsH00 Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

2. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqS5o_0gWEMqsH00 Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

3. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OydA_0gWEMqsH00
Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

4. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efdp2_0gWEMqsH00 Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

5. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11V3vp_0gWEMqsH00
Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

6. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeOiY_0gWEMqsH00 Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

7. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU5Wb_0gWEMqsH00
Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

8. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0wLq_0gWEMqsH00 Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

9. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

Source:OVO

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Fans Are Losing It Over Anne Hathaway's Sparkling Barbie-Inspired Look at the Valentino Couture Show

Click here to read the full article. Yet again, Anne Hathaway has taken our breaths away with another show-stopping outfit. On July 8, Hathaway arrived in a sparkling Valentino dress that has the internet losing its mind (and rightfully so!) For the highly publicized Valentino Couture show, Hathaway arrived in a show-stopping, sequined look from Valentino that Twitter can’t get over. The Devil Wears Prada star arrived wearing a vibrant fuchsia peplum bodice mini dress with matching high platform sandals and a handbag. It’s giving us Barbie vibes in all the best ways! As we said, Twitter has been talking nonstop about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy