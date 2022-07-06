Thunderstorms produce heavy rain, in a few areas

Scattered thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Colorado again Thursday afternoon. Locally heavy rain, lightning and some hail were the main threats with stronger storms, there were some flash flood warnings over the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars.

The storms will end and skies will clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s on the plains, with 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon, although the severe weather threat will be a little lower. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Denver area and across northeastern Colorado. The mountains will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Hotter and drier weather will return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for Denver and the eastern plains. The mountains will be the comfortable place to be with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Early next week will turn cooler with a better chance of thunderstorms.

