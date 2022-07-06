Evansville man accused of child molesting expected in court

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after responding to Memorial Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound. According to a Facebook post, further investigation led deputies to a house in Bristow where the initial incident took place. After interviews...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two people as officers were called to a domestic violence in progress. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Millbrook Court. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they could hear a woman screaming from inside the apartment. Officers were able to make […]
A Vincennes man was arrested earlier this week after barricading himself inside his home. On Thursday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 100 block of East New Albany Avenue in an attempt to locate a wanted felon, 40-year-old David Benjamin. While outside of the residence, the officers...
The jury trial date has been moved for a man accused of murdering a married couple in Posey County, Indiana. Court records show 28-year-old Austin Kusturin of Mt. Vernon will now stand trial on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Kusturin's jury trial was originally scheduled to start on July 11, but...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An investigation by the Daviess County jail shows no criminal involvement by a deputy or staff member after an inmate escaped from custody last month. Jailer Art Maglinger said the investigation showed inefficiency and negligence were factors in the escape of Mary Lou Eggleston in early June. He also said a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for help in identifying a person they say was involved in a robbery. They say that robbery happened on a METS bus back on July 1. Police say the suspect punched the victim in his face and took his cell phone. The...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - General Manager of Computers Plus, Justin Parrish, says his boss received a security alert on July 4 when the store was closed. Parrish went to check out surveillance and what he saw was shocking. Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing several charges after police say an elderly woman reported she was abused. They were called to a home on Spring Garden Road just before 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say a 65-year-old woman told authorities that 30-year-old Brooke Ellis physically abused her.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The attorney for Robert Garner tells us they have filed motion for a change of venue. Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. [Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case]. Authorities say 22-year-old Robert Garner was under the...
The Evansville Police Department says the city now has 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) in various locations. According to a news release sent out by the police department on Thursday, the cameras are stationary cameras that take still images of license plates and vehicles that pass bye. The cameras don't take videos, or record speed.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Branch Police had a trailer surrounded for several hours on Tuesday. Our 14 News crew was on scene as a standoff happened. After a long wait outside, police commanded the people inside to come out, and eventually broke open...
A federal grand jury in Evansville has indicted two men for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. They’re also charged with possession of a tableting machine. The indictment says 29 year old Ethan Parker received several pounds of fentanyl from the Louisville area. He then allegedly made counterfeit pills laced with...
***UPDATE*** EPD said a detective spotted a man wanted in more than one felony case. Police said officers tried to pursue that suspect, but he had already crashed his car and ran off when police caught up to the crash. “It didn’t last very long and what I believe is like right under a minute with the whole time it took place from the time […]
