News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 6

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the recent double-homicide at the Days Inn on Columbia Hwy. N in Aiken. On July 2, deputies responded to the motel for reports of shots fired. Inside, they found the bodies of 39-year-old Barry Redding and 40-year-old Stephen Poole.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances will continue this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity will mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday and Monday however, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out prior to midday.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly woman. Sixty-eight-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen May 7 on the 2700 block of Vernon Dr. Carson reportedly got a ride from a cab at around 1:20 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Aiken County on Saturday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened on I-20 East Bound in Aiken County just two miles East of North Augusta. SCHP said the call came in around 4:30AM Saturday Morning.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jury selection is set this month for the delayed trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias. Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty. A jury trial had been set earlier this...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires just about a block apart early Friday just outside North Augusta. One was on Chestnut Drive and another was on Dogwood Drive in the Belvedere-Clearwater area. One was a shed and the other was a small trailer.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe thunderstorms hit the river region, bringing lightning, rain, and flash flooding on Thursday night. Since the storm hit, we’ve had viewers sending in pictures and videos. Click HERE to submit your photos/videos. Here’s a look at storm damage and storm reports from Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened in Augusta this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery Saturday, July 9th at 2:45 pm, at the GameStop located at 3209 Deans Bridge Road. Authorities released this...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted in connection to breaking into an automobile. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Brea Coleman and Robert Taylor are wanted for Entering an Auto to Commit a Theft. The incident happened Saturday, July 2nd at a hotel on...
Inside a church resource center on Barton Road, local historian Wayne O’Bryant took to the microphone with a child on his hip. July 8, 2022 marks 146 years since the Hamburg Massacre, a racially charged event that left eight individuals dead. “The Hamburg Massacre was an event that was...
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. Troopers say the crash happened Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road, just north of New Ellenton. A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads-up if you’re planning to head to downtown Aiken on Friday evening. There’s a reproductive rights rally planned at Park Avenue between Laurens and Newberry streets. The event sponsored by the Aiken County Democratic Party will start with a march through downtown Aiken just...
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the 4-year-old victim of a Burke County drowning plans a memorial for him on Saturday. Israel “Izzy” Scott died last month after being found in a pool on the second day of his swimming lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
