News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances will continue this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity will mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday and Monday however, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out prior to midday.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO