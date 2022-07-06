ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Want great barbecue? A new survey ranks Des Moines in the top 20 U.S. cities to eat smoked meats

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Des Moines is among the top 20 cities in the United States to eat barbecue, according to a new online ranking.

Iowa's capital city ranked 19th out of the 200 cities surveyed for LawnStarter's “Best BBQ Cities in America” list . The cities were ranked from best to worst based on access, quality, barbecue accolades and events hosted. Some of the metrics included the number of “award-winning barbecue restaurants, customer ratings for smokehouses and multiple barbecue festivals,” according to the website.

Des Moines was the only city in Iowa that cracked the top 200 list, but Midwestern cities claimed victory overall with three of the top five spots snagged by places in Missouri, with St. Louis bringing home first place, followed by Kansas City at No. 2 and Springfield at No. 4. Three Texas cities — Austin, Houston and Lubbock — also came in the top 20.

More: The 11 hottest restaurants in Des Moines right now: June 2022 edition

Western states such as California, Nevada and a few Arizona cities “got scorched” in the ranking.

And while the 'cue is a southern staple, a few unexpected U.S. cities topped the list: "Orlando, Florida (No. 5), Chattanooga, Tennessee (No. 9), and Little Rock, Arkansas (No. 11), sizzled their way to the top, beating regions with well-known BBQ styles like Memphis (No. 61) and the Carolinas," according to the website.

Where to find barbecue restaurants in Des Moines

Feeling up for a little barbeque this summer? We've put together a list of some of the best barbeque joints in the Des Moines metro:

Big Al’s

  • Location: 1960 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; 515-267-1227.
  • Hours: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cactus Bob’s BBQ Corral

  • Location: 5955 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; 515-331-0057.
  • Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Claxson's Smokehouse & Grill

  • Location: 3131 Eighth St. SW, Altoona; 515-967-7979.
  • Hours: Open Sunday through Thursday from 11: 30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Flying Mango

  • Location: 4345 Hickman Road, Des Moines; 515-255-4111.

  • Hours: Open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Jethro’s

  • Hours vary by location.
  • Locations: Jethro’s BBQ ‘n Jambalaya, 9350 S.E. University Ave., West Des Moines; 515-987-8686.
  • Jethro’s BBQ ‘n Bacon Bacon, 9350 S.E. University Ave. West Des Moines; 515-868-0888.
  • Jethro’s ‘n Jakes Smokehouse Steaks, 2601 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; 515-957-9727.
  • Jethro’s BBQ n’ LakeHouse, 1425 SW Vintage Parkway, Ankeny; 515-289-4444.
  • Jethro’s BBQ n’ Pork Chop Grill, 5950 86th St., Johnston; 515-421-4848.
  • Jethro’s BBQ Southside, 4337 Park Ave., Des Moines; 515-630-6374.

Kue’d Smokehouse

  • Location: 245 Hickman Road, Waukee; 515-987-4972.
  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Rolling Smoke BBQ

  • Location: 1225 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; 515-262-8219.
  • Hours: Open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

ShortE’s

  • Location: 8805 Chambery Blvd., Suite 250, Johnston; 515-252-9887.
  • Hours: Open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Smokey D’s BBQ

  • Location: 5055 NW Second St., Des Moines; 515-243-2747.
  • Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Also at 601 Locust St. in the skywalk; 515-282-4501. Open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stu's BBQ Catering & Concessions

  • Location: Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; 515-278-4018.
  • Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Arizona Republic reporter Amaris Encinas and Des Moines Register entertainment editor Susan Stapleton contributed to this story.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Want great barbecue? A new survey ranks Des Moines in the top 20 U.S. cities to eat smoked meats

