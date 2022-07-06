Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: After 2 weeks of City Market shootings, curfew is 'still on our mind'

Elijah Simmons
should make it 21 and up or with a parent and show ID that will slow things down but what do I know that his job which he's doing a poor job of
Five beaches in South Carolina that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe Mertens
History and Legend in "The Kingdoms of Savannah"The Fiction AddictionSavannah, GA
Six Sites from a Famous Savannah StoryRene CizioSavannah, GA
Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?The Veracity ReportSavannah, GA
What will Georgia look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answerToni Koraza
wtoc.com
City Market workers react to curfew signs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands. City Market is technically private property. A group owns the buildings and leases some of the public rights of way, which include sidewalks from the city. This allows them to make...
wtoc.com
City Market installs signs placing curfew on those under 21
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming to Savannah’s City Market, after the area was marked by shootings two weekends in a row. Signs are posted, likely as of Friday, saying very clearly anyone under-21 will not be allowed on City Market’s property after 11 p.m. It also says for all hours of the day - no loitering and no guns on property.
wtoc.com
Tormenta FC 2 player injured in hit-and-run
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tormenta FC player has been hospitalized after police say he was hit by a vehicle on a scooter. Statesboro Police say around 1:00 A.M. Saturday David Carter Payne was on a Lime electric scooter crossing Fair Road near Food World going toward the Georgia Southern campus side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle.
Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning
This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
WJCL
Wreck reported near newly opened Islands Expressway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. This morning, the WJCL 22 News crew is reporting a wreck close to the newly opened Islands Expressway Bridge. The wreck is on the Causton Bluff side of the brand-new bridge. Heavy traffic delays are expected.
travelawaits.com
10 Tybee Island Vacation Rentals Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If a visit to Tybee Island, Georgia, is on your to-do list, rest assured that plenty of opportunities for relaxation and fun awaits. With an outstanding variety of rental options for families, couples, small groups, large groups, or anything in between, this is one spot that you are definitely going to want to check out.
WJCL
Introducing WJCL's new Weekend Morning Anchor, Olivia Wile
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL 22, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate for Savannah, Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, has named Olivia Wile as weekend morning news anchor. She will join Meteorologist Melissa Hall for news and weather for Savannah and the Lowcountry beginning July 9th. Wile will also report three days a week.
wtoc.com
Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission approves over $3 million for deck collapse repair
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission approved putting millions of dollars towards fixing a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry boat service on Hutchinson Island. The area where the deck collapsed near the Savannah Convention Center is mostly blocked off. Crews still haven’t...
wtoc.com
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall has certainly seen better days. “I’m just amazed at how there’s nothing here hardly anymore. It’s such a wonderful spot, great location. I just don’t know what’s it going to do to turn things around,” said John Guillot, who’s been coming to the mall for 30 years.
wtoc.com
Faith leaders react to Savannah Police Chief Minter departure
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s law enforcement leaders, including Chief Minter, have recognized the important role faith leaders play in helping the community heal in times of tragedy and tension in Savannah. At the first City Council meeting in June, Chief Minter highlighted a new Clergy Response Team initiative,...
wtoc.com
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on a Tybee Island beach on Thursday. The Tybee Island Police Department said the body was that of a man in his 70s visiting here on vacation. Police were called to the scene on 19th street and Fisherman’s walk by someone...
Georgia's Coast Enjoying a Rejuvenating Makeover That's Much More Than Cosmetic
Using an reef ball remedy and a salty oyster shell base, portions of Georgia's 105-mile coast are enjoying an ecological makeover in hopes of restoring its youthful vibrancy. But this makeover is anything but cosmetic, and the lasting effects will have major benefits for the coastline, the state, and Georgia recreational anglers.
Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators
SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
Statesboro City Council Approves Budget | Overview of City Council actions
Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting followed a work session and both included heavy agendas. We have covered a few of the items addressed in the worksession and council meetings already. This is an overview of all city business covered at the council meeting. You can review the agenda and supporting documents by clicking here.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Police Department To Transition Leadership In July Following Chief’s Nomination To Federal Post
After a four-year tenure, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter will step down from his role with the city to focus on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. “Team Savannah is proud of Chief Minter and proud of his nomination...
wtoc.com
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an intimate moment, but tonight it was shared with thousands of baseball fans. WTOC reporter Shea Schrader thought she was taking part in the Bananas’ Dancing in the Dark promotion. Actually, it was all a ploy by her boyfriend Hunter McKee who is...
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond Hill : Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Richmond Hill , Georgia
Richmond Hill is located in Bryan County, Georgia. Richmond Hill is part the Savannah Metropolitan Statistical Area. IT has many things to offer, and it changes each year. You can visit the Historical Society, go on a nature hike or take a scenic drive along Highway 17. Richmond Hill GA...
WJCL
VIDEO: Fripp Island security searching for men seen harassing, throwing small alligator into the air
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above: Raw video -- viewer discretion advised. Officials in Beaufort County are looking for several people seen on video harassing and even swinging around a small alligator. According to the Fripp Island Property Owner's Association, several men were seen harassing the alligator the night of...
wtoc.com
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah on July 7. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to West Park at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and found Gary Pitts with gunshot wounds. Pitts died as a result of those injuries.
