Schenectady to install speed humps along Duane Avenue

SCHENECTADY — The city will install a series of speed humps along Duane Avenue later this year as part of a pilot program aimed at reducing speeding between Craig Street and Brandywine Avenue in the Hamilton Hill neighborhood.

As part of the program, the city will install three rubber speed humps along the less than 1-mile stretch of road along with 12 signs notifying drivers the traffic control devices are in place, according to City Engineer Christopher Wallin, who noted the program is expected to cost $20,000.

The speed humps will be installed mid-September and remain in place until mid-November, Wallin said.

Installing speed humps is part of an ongoing effort by the city to reduce speeding and reckless driving, an ongoing issue that City Council members and other officials have received complaints about for years.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Whipple, who worked with the city’s Engineering Department to establish the pilot program, said the short stretch of road between Craig Street and Brandywine Avenue was selected based on the number of complaints police receive about speeding in the area.

He did not have any data on how many speeding tickets have been issued in the area and declined to comment when asked if he felt installing the speed humps would make a difference.

“People have called up and complained about that area,” Whipple said. “I don’t have any stats.”

Last month, the City Council approved a resolution urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation approved by state lawmakers earlier this year that would allow municipalities to reduce the minimum speed limit to 25 m.p.h.

Neighborhood groups have long urged the city to reduce the speed limit and adopt a complete streets model that includes raised crosswalks, protected bike lanes and other measures that have been shown to reduce speeding and bolster pedestrian safety.

Wallin said the city is planning to begin collecting data in August on vehicle speeds in the area of Duane Avenue where the speed humps will be located to establish a baseline. The city will gather data using sensors it already has in place, as well as speed cameras that will be purchased using a Police Department grant.

Data will continue to be collected once the speed humps are installed so the city can determine if the devices are effective at reducing vehicle speeds.

“We have a rough idea of where we’re going to put them, but we want to make sure that we’re collecting data in those areas before and a little bit after,” Wallin said. “If we don’t have good data, then how can we judge if this is a success or not?”

Wallin said a number of issues still have to be ironed out if the city is going to begin installing permanent speed humps, including determining if the city would be liable if a vehicle is damaged by the devices and where the speed humps can be installed that would not affect fire trucks and buses.

The city of Rochester has developed guidelines for installing speed humps, which include a requirement that 75% of residents on a street petition to have the devices installed. Speed humps have led to noise complaints from neighbors in other municipalities where they are installed, Wallin said.

He added that his department is also in the process of reaching out to nearby Colonie, which has several speed humps, and Albany, where the city is spending around $500,000 to install several speed humps throughout the Arbor Hill neighborhood.

“We really want to make sure that when we put them down, they’re not going to be an impediment,” Wallin said.

