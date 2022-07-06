Miami Dolphins Top 25 players countdown: Byron Jones is No. 11

This is The Palm Beach Post's Top 25 countdown of Dolphins players entering the 2022 season. We'll reveal multiple players each week throughout the summer, as ranked by our reporters using a simple criterion: Who's the better player right now?

Sam Madison had barely gotten his foot back in the door when he laid down the challenge.

Madison and his old cornerback partner, Patrick Surtain, are back with the Dolphins, helping coach the secondary. As such, they know the Dolphins have a cornerback tandem in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard that conjures memories of when Madison and Surtain formed an All-Pro no-passing zone in Miami.

With one difference.

"As far as me and Pat, we turned the ball over," Madison said. "X turned the ball over. The one thing, I would expect Byron to meet and challenge himself the way that Pat and I challenged ourselves against one another. That is how you get good."

It’s the one thing missing on Jones’ resume. In his seven-year career, he has just four interceptions. In four of those seasons, he failed to come down with even one ball. When he recorded two INTs in his first season in Miami, 2020, it marked the first year he had more than one.

By comparison, Madison totaled 15 interceptions in his first two seasons as a starter and had 31 in 127 starts for the Dolphins. Surtain had 29 INTs in 82 starts in Miami, including 13 over a two-year span starting in 2002.

Nobody is more aware of this than Jones, who’s working on a five-year, $82.5 million contract signed in March 2020.

"I'd also like to be more of a playmaker and get my head around and take more chances at the ball," he said last season. "Instead of batting them down, take those boys back to the house like 'X' did last year."

Why we ranked Jones here

It can’t be easy playing opposite Howard, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. All things being equal, why would quarterbacks risk tossing up an interception by Howard when they can look in Jones’ direction?

Despite that pressure, Jones has held his own. Pro Football Focus ranks him No. 47 among corners — still respectable but a drop from his career high of No. 11 in 2018. For the record, PFF ranks Howard No. 24 and Nik Needham No. 38.

Jones saw improvement in 2021 in a couple of key areas. The average completion against him dropped considerably from 17.6 yards to 13.5 And passer ratings against him fell from 108.0 to 100.6.

Where we see Jones headed

Jones will turn 30 early next season. He has a rich contract, and the way it’s structured, there’s a good chance he’ll remain with the Dolphins through the 2024 season.

Working with Madison and Surtain can only add another dimension to his game while somehow challenging Howard to be even better if that’s possible.

Once training camp starts, it will be interesting to see the type of workload the Dolphins put on Jones and how he looks when he attempts to go full speed. In March he revealed via social media that he had surgery on his lower left leg, although he didn’t specify what the injury was. Reports varied from an ankle to his Achilles. One report estimated a two-month recovery period, which rules out a serious Achilles problem.

