Morgan County, IN

'A dear friend': Local officials remember Stephanie Elliott as a friend, public servant

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
"She was a dear friend."

"She was always just there for everyone."

"(She) fought for what she believed was best for the voters in Morgan County."

These are some of the words being said about Stephanie Elliott, the longtime Morgan County Clerk who died Saturday, July 2, after she sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash on State Road 67.

Elliott is being remembered this week as not only a public servant to Morgan County, but as a friend to so many that knew her.

"Stephanie and I go back a lot of years," Morgan County Council President Kim Merideth said Tuesday afternoon. "On a friendship side, she was always just there for everyone."

Merideth went on to note that Elliott often helped guide folks running for political office in Morgan County, including reminding candidates to turn in various reports required to run for a government role.

"She went above and beyond as the clerk," Merideth added.

Morgan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kenny Hale had similar sentiments about Elliott.

"She was a very talented lady who brought a lot to the clerk's office as well as the election board," Hale said.

Hale noted that he appreciated Elliott's work moving Morgan County to voting centers.

"She really was a bulldog that really went out and fought for what was best for the voters in Morgan County and getting that put together and all finalized and done," Hale said.

Morgan County Republican Party Chairman Daniel Elliott, who is not related to Stephanie Elliott, called her a "dear friend."

"I couldn't say more pleasant things about her," Daniel Elliott noted. "When we think about it, she was a dedicated public servant, dedicated to her county and she always did such a great job."

Daniel Elliott said Stephanie Elliott was always fair in her office's dealings with election matters.

"When it came to elections, she was all about making sure the process was done correctly and that everybody had their fair chance," Daniel Elliott said. "She was one of the good ones and she will be dearly missed."

He noted that the decision to switch to voting centers was a difficult one for election officials in Morgan County, but Stephanie Elliott always had what was best for voters in her mind.

"She focused on what was the best thing for the voters and how do we make sure we keep these things moving smoothly," Daniel Elliott said. "She did a fantastic job on that."

While many locals have offered comments on Stephanie Elliott's death, so too have elected officials at the state and federal levels.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan tweeted that she and her husband Chad were praying for Stephanie Elliott's family.

"It takes special individuals to step up and work for others," Sullivan noted. "Her passing is an incredible loss for the people of Morgan County and Hoosiers across our state."

U.S. Sen. Todd Young said Stephanie Elliott would be "deeply missed" in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

"Our prayers are with the Elliott family," Young added.

For many folks who had to go into one of Stephanie Elliott's office, they were usually greeted with a smiling face as they walked into the door.

"Everybody I talked to said she always had a smile and a laughter at the end of a conversation," Merideth said. "And I look back and I thought 'that is true.'"

Merideth and Stephanie Elliott recently spent time together at the Indiana Republican Convention in Indianapolis with a number of local Republican women and she will cherish those memories.

"None of us have the promise of tomorrow," Merideth said. "We all need to remember that and enjoy those times with our friends and family because you just never know."

Contact Reporter-Times, Times-Mail and Spencer Evening World editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

