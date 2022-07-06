SEC summer size-up: What to know about Missouri football's fifth conference opponent, South Carolina

After what should be its easiest game of the SEC season at home against Vanderbilt, Missouri will face off on Oct. 29 against another SEC East opponent, on the road at South Carolina.

Last year at home, the Tigers beat the Gamecocks in a close contest, winning 31-28.

Since then, South Carolina has made some significant changes to its roster, as head coach Shane Beamer prepares for his second season at the helm. The Gamecocks will need to improve, as they would seem to be prime candidates for regression after winning too many of their games by one score.

Beamer has been at work in the transfer portal, hoping to continue the improvement South Carolina showed last year. However, the team still appears to be at least several years from contending at the top of the SEC.

Before playing the Tigers, South Carolina will take on Georgia State, Arkansas, Georgia, Charlotte, South Carolina State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Here’s what to know about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2022 season.

Offense

Last year’s South Carolina offense was point-blank period not good. The quarterback situation never settled enough for much success, and the team struggled to score points, breaking 30 just one time all season.

Beamer and second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield hope they have solved the quarterback issue through the transfer portal. Spencer Rattler will join the Gamecocks for 2022 after previously playing at Oklahoma.

Rattler, who was coached by Lincoln Riley in Norman, was viewed as a possible Heisman Trophy contender in 2021 going into the season. However, he struggled early on and was eventually supplanted as the Sooner starter by Caleb Williams.

He is still thought of as a top talent, and will look to reinvigorate his college career with South Carolina. Fortunately for Rattler, the Gamecocks also stocked up on weapons for their new field general.

For starters, South Carolina returns some of its top playmakers from 2021 in Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell. Wide receiver Vann finished last year with 679 yards and five touchdowns on 43 catches.

Bell, playing tight end, had 30 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

The main question mark offensively will be the line, which returns the entire starting unit from last season. However, the group struggled in 2021, giving up 31 sacks.

Much of the team’s success will depend on how Rattler bounces back from a difficult season in 2021. However, should he make good, the Gamecocks will be well-situated to compete with the middle tier of the SEC.

Defense

The Gamecock defense was two sides of a coin last season.

On one side: The pass defense, one of the best in the SEC, gave up only 180.8 yards per game, best in the SEC.

On the other side: The run defense, one of the worst in the league, gave up an average of 175 yards per game, 11th in the conference.

South Carolina finished the 2021 campaign with 24 takeaways, best in the conference. The secondary will be led by returning starters Marcellas Dial, Darius Rush, Cam Smith and R.J. Roderick, plus Devonni Reed, who transferred in from Central Michigan.

Smith recorded 11 passes defended last season. He also had three interceptions.

The Gamecocks did lose Jaylan Foster, who tied for the SEC interception lead with five last season.

The defensive line lost more talent during the offseason, especially at the edge. Jordan Strachan and Jordan Burch will now likely take over those positions.

The interior fared slightly better, bringing back defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. Middle linebacker Sherrod Green also returns.

