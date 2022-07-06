ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday....

cbs4indy.com

cbs4indy.com

Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side. About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found a two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Speedway fire hydrants damaged by people stealing water, town says

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Town of Speedway is asking for the community’s help after officials said some of its fire hydrants were “vandalized.”. Fire Chief Bob Fishburn said the damage was a result of people stealing water from the hydrants. The town’s Clerk-Treasurer Jacob Blasdel said there...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman saved from burning Jeep by passersby

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on a report of a person down in the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the woman laying in the roadway, where she died on scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

INDIANAPOLIS — Many are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday night after hearing the news that a 2-year-old girl, missing for at least 16 hours, has been found safe on Indy’s east side. According to police, the toddler is believed to have gone missing at some point overnight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

3 people, including pregnant woman, killed in Charlestown head-on crash

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A family is searching for answers after their loved one died in a crash that killed three people last month. Indiana State Police say first responders were called to a head-on collision between two vehicles at 9:47 p.m. on June 25on Indiana 3, just north of Charlestown. When deputies got to the scene, there was a car in a ditch fully engulfed in flames. ISP says that vehicle went left of center and slammed head-on into another car.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two Good Samaritans pull a woman from a burning car on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — A local woman is lucky to be alive thanks to two strangers. Thursday morning her car burst into flames after smashing into a cable median on I-74. “As a human being, we would all hope in our time of need somebody would step up and offer that help,” says Indiana State Patrol (ISP) Sgt. John Perrine.
cbs4indy.com

Avon Chick-fil-A looking for owner of lost teddy bear

AVON, Ind. — Members of the staff at Chick-fil-A in Avon are looking for the owner of a furry friend. The store posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that one of their customers left the sweet bear in their playground. “Someone’s sweet little bear was left in the playground,”...
AVON, IN
point2homes.com

4108 Uhl Drive, Jeffersonville, Clark County, IN, 47130

The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police search for vehicle involved in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after injuring a boy

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were requested to Cambridge Square on Monday, July 4th after a report of a domestic fight. A child reported his father had hit him. The boy said he had been riding his bike and when he got home his father had been drinking. The teen asked to go to the fireworks and his father got upset and started hitting him.
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

12-year-old from Greene County found safe

LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said the girl was last seen leaving her Lyons residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said she is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were rescued from the Muscatatuck River

MUSCATATUCK – Four people were rescued Saturday after kayaking on the Muscatatuck River. According to Vernon Fire Rescue reports, firefighters along with Jennings County Sheriff’s deputies and Jennings County medics were called to the river at about 10 p.m. Saturday night after a report of kayakers becoming lost somewhere between County Roads 150 West and 225 West.
MUSCATATUCK, IN

