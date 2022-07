Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems from northern Illinois poets. This week's poem is by Bear Wolf. Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. Today he talks about the changes we go through in life with his poem “The Seasons of our Souls.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO