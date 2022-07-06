ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson urgent care clinic moving to hospital campus

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MCPHERSON, Kan. —McPherson patients needing walk-in urgent care services will have a new location to get that care next week. According to a release from the McPherson...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Rehab center hopes to be HRMC patients last stop before home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chris Ast with the Inpatient Rehab Center at Hutchinson Regional is committed to making his department the last stop for as many patients as possible. "We want to get you back functioning as safely as you can, so we can get you back home," Ast said. "First, I run every patient by our doctor. She's what's called a physiatrist, so that means she specialized in rehabilitation in medical school. I'll review all the medical notes, therapy notes by her. If she thinks it sounds like a good case, then we'll make sure, with whatever insurance you might have, that we get approval for that or you meet their criteria. Some of them require prior authorization, some of them it's more just kind of check the boxes and make sure you meet it. Part of that piece is make sure you have a medical need."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Lunch & Learn program offered in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch, in conjunction with the Hutch Chamber, has put together a Lunch & Learn series titled "Business Builder Workshops" to guide local entrepreneurs through the different phases of owning their own business. Building Wealth in your Business: Aug. 2. How to Prepare for an Emergency...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
Mcpherson, KS
Health
City
Mcpherson, KS
Hutch Post

Chickens on agenda for planning commission Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senator seeks dismissal of county health officers over COVID-19 vaccines for children

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children. In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

No Land Bank Meeting in July

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Land Bank meeting for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 has been cancelled due to summer scheduling conflicts. The next scheduled meeting will be held August 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall. If you have any questions,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Clinics#Walk In Clinic
KAKE TV

Where you can find free bottled water in Wichita this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With July underway and more heat on the way, local organizations are trying to help individuals experiencing homelessness by giving out free water bottles this summer. United Way of the Plains and the Alliance of Overlooked Neighborhoods worked together to organize “Hydration Stations.” There are over...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Haven pool still closed this summer, work could begin this fall

HAVEN, Kan. — Although legal matters remain unresolved between the city of Haven and contractors hired to renovate the Haven Swimming pool, there may be movement on getting the pool open again. A news release from the city of Haven noted that the litigation which includes Compton Construction, Harbinger...
HAVEN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Hutch Post

Arlington Road bridge ceremony this morning

ARLINGTON, Kan. — Arlington Road will reopen again east of Arlington after being closed for about eight months for a bridge construction project. There will be a small ceremony this morning at. 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening. Arlington Mayor Doug Smith and county officials will be on-hand to...
ARLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Flores, Christopher Allan; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Harwell, India...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

Thousands take to the streets of Wichita ahead of abortion vote

Ahead of the vote on a constitutional amendment about abortion, a thousand people marched in downtown Wichita for abortion rights Saturday. If approved, the amendment would overturn a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court saying there is a right to abortion in the state constitution. Organizers said the U.S....
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy