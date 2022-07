UPDATE:More details have been provided concerning this morning’s vehicle fire at the state prison complex in White Township. Indiana Fire Association company 2 was dispatched at 4:33 this morning for the reported fire at SCI-Pine Grove on Fyock Road. About twelve minutes later, Clymer Fire Department was dispatched to provide tanker assistance. Officials with the Indiana Fire Association said on the department’s Facebook page that the car was fully involved in the fire when first crews arrived. They discovered that the car’s fuel tank was compromised, so a dry-chem extinguisher was deployed along with hoses to put the fire out. Officials also said that the fire was “stubborn” in nature due to the fuel burning and burning magnesium in the vehicle’s dashboard.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO