Douglas County, OR

SUMMER CHIP SEAL PROGRAM TO BEGIN SOON

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Staff with the Douglas County Public Works Department plans to begin work on the annual chip seal program on roadways in the county very soon. A release said...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Tiller post office suddenly closes

TILLER, Ore. -- A note recently posted on the window of the Tiller post office announced the office will have its last day of official business today, July 7. The announcement came with little prior warning, surprising residents of the rural community in Douglas County. The note claims that the lease for the post office building will be expiring July 31, forcing the government office to vacate of the premises. The note also states that all PO boxes will be moved to Days Creek until further notice, meaning Tiller residents will have to drive 15 miles to pick up their PO box mail.
TILLER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 7/7 – SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point, Medford Water Commission Says It Is Working To Fix Strange Smell And Taste To Tap Water

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), and detectives...
MEDFORD, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New CG city ordinance could mean relief for area homeless

While the topic of a proposed homeless shelter in Cottage Grove has been at the center of community and City conversations over the last several months, new sections of law enacted by Oregon’s 2022 Legislative Assembly - Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 195.520 – may be the key to providing quick and less expensive relief for those experiencing homelessness, not to mention people who have been impacted by shortfalls in affordable housing.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

40TH ANNUAL GRAFFITI WEEKEND CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend continues through Sunday. *Rock N’ Rollin Pancake Breakfast presented by the Roseburg Optimist Club and Elmer’s Restaurant is at Melrose Vineyards on Melqua Road. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. *39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine presented by the Stray Angels...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASH BLOCKS NORTHBOUND FREEWAY FRIDAY

A tractor-trailer crash partially blocked a section of Interstate 5 northbound for several hours on Friday, causing big traffic delays. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound commercial vehicle crashed at about 10:30 a.m. while coming down the Stage Pass Summit near Glendale. Leaming said ODOT incident responders grabbed their tow chains and attached them to their one-ton pickups to drag the trailer across the asphalt enough to get waiting traffic moving ahead. One lane of the freeway northbound was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 7.8.22

Douglas C.A.R.E.S. Executive Director Sara Wickersham talks about their capitol campaign and their plans to purchase and remodel their current building. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 7 8 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....

