Tulsa, OK

$14K in perfume stolen from Oklahoma store; GPS trackers lead police to suspects

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Four people are facing charges in connection with the theft of $14,000 in perfume from an Oklahoma beauty supply store.

According to KOKI-TV, Tulsa police arrested Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire and Delisha Logan on charges of grand larceny after a former felony conviction in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon at an Ulta store in Tulsa. A fourth suspect, Micah Goff, also was arrested and charged with larceny, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that three women stole 270 pieces of merchandise – most of which was Chanel perfume – before running out of the store and fleeing in a Chevy Tahoe, KOKI reported. A man appeared to be driving the vehicle, witnesses said.

Officers learned that some of the merchandise included GPS trackers, which led police to the Edenwood Apartments, KOKI reported. Police said they located the suspects and the vehicle there, according to the news outlet.

Comments / 4

Gary Garrett
3d ago

Good,I hope you catch everyone of them,nobody likes a thief and it causes prices to go up,too....

Reply
9
Rhonda Couch
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣 Whoever thought that putting GPS on perfume was a good idea is a genius!!!

Reply
6
Resse Ford
2d ago

drugs are a horrible thing just think about this, they stole 14,000$ worth of perfume. reselling on the street especially in the hood your looking at making 3-4 thousands(over time) split between 4 people is roughly 700$-1000$. it makes no sense when an actual job can get u the same thing

Reply
2
 

