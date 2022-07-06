ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: President Biden talks about economic agenda in speech at Cleveland high school

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden visited Cleveland Wednesday to discuss his administration’s effort to build the economy, in their words, "from the bottom up and the middle out."

Watch introductory speeches from several local and Ohio Democrats and Biden's full speech in the video player below:

"The president coming to Ohio to talk about the economy, to try to hit the reset button, if you will,” said Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George earlier this week in a preview of Biden's speech. “To try to say to Ohioans, 'look I'm doing everything we can,' is his attempt to try to reset the narrative."

Earlier this year in February, Biden came to Cleveland to discuss the passing of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Comments / 28

Mark Colvin Banks
3d ago

The agenda that had inflation at 7% before the Russians invaded Ukraine and all the way to 8.6% now. GDP in the negative for the second consecutive quarter. Great policies bed wetter biden!

Reply
25
beebz
3d ago

Go back to your nursing home!!!!!! And if Harris is with you take her back to the funny farm we don’t want you here in Ohio!!!! Your a disgrace to our country!!

Reply
27
Peachy
3d ago

The only ones Showing up will be the media and union representatives. Other than that no one wants from there

Reply(1)
11
 

