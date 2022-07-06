WATCH: President Biden talks about economic agenda in speech at Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden visited Cleveland Wednesday to discuss his administration’s effort to build the economy, in their words, "from the bottom up and the middle out."

Watch introductory speeches from several local and Ohio Democrats and Biden's full speech in the video player below:

"The president coming to Ohio to talk about the economy, to try to hit the reset button, if you will,” said Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George earlier this week in a preview of Biden's speech. “To try to say to Ohioans, 'look I'm doing everything we can,' is his attempt to try to reset the narrative."

Earlier this year in February, Biden came to Cleveland to discuss the passing of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

