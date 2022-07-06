ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

ANNISTON KIDNAPPING SUSPECT CAUGHT IN KENTUCKY

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWC98_0gWEGXwU00
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade speaks during a Tuesday morning press conference at the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office about kidnapping suspect Tony Lamar White. The suspect was captured Tuesday evening in Kentucky by authorities in that state. From left is Calhoun Cleburne County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.  Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A man believed to be involved in the kidnapping of an elderly Choccolocco woman Monday afternoon was apprehended Tuesday evening, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q074h_0gWEGXwU00
Tony White Calhoun County Sheriff

Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, was captured by the highway patrol in Richmond, Ky., having been the target of a manhunt involving the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Anniston and Oxford police, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

“It was a teamwork effort, we had information and leads and knew that he was on the move,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. “We were able to apprehend him in Kentucky through a collaboration with other states.”

Betty Cobb, 75, had been reported missing approximately 1 p.m. Monday by her family. She had left her keys and phone on the bed, her glasses and her car in the driveway on Choccolocco Road in Anniston, officials said.

Through intensive effort during the afternoon, authorities developed leads and eventually found Cobb “duct-taped and bound” inside of her kidnapper’s home.

“She thought she was going to die,” Wade said.

Finding Cobb was “a miracle,” based on the little information law enforcement had to go on, the sheriff said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wade, who has been a friend of Cobb for many years, said when police found her, he hugged her and said, “We weren’t leaving you. We weren’t going home until we found you.”

Early on, authorities discovered evidence pointing to White as a suspect. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office widened the search, bringing in local, state and federal authorities into a nationwide hunt for White, which eventually led to his capture in Kentucky.

“Miss Betty Cobb went shopping, and as she went shopping a person was prowling the parking lot and picked her out as a person that he wanted to victimize,” Wade said.

White followed her to two other stores then to her home, police said. He forced her into the trunk of a vehicle and drove her to his home in Anniston, where police would find her six hours later. She had been bound in a closet but was alive.

Wade called it “the stuff that horror movies are made from.”

Cobb was treated for a laceration from where White allegedly struck her with the butt of a firearm, the sheriff said.

Cobb is known locally as a servant to her community who gives of her time when the need arises, according to Wade. Finding her quickly was an “all-hands-on-deck” situation, he said.

“Miss Cobb is well known to me personally. She’s well known to almost every law enforcement officer in our county that works in this area because she’s a servant,” Wade said, adding that she is a “difference maker.”

Cobb was an ambulance driver for many years and was a volunteer firefighter in her community and would lend a hand anywhere she was needed, the sheriff said.

Several agencies had a hand in locating Cobb, with “hundreds of people” giving up their Independence Day holiday to amass a search, according to Wade.

Before Cobb was found, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Anniston Police, Oxford Police, Calhoun County 911 District, Calhoun County EMA, the East Metro Area Crime Center, the Quad City Fire Department and other volunteers had worked throughout the holiday period to locate her.

District Attorney Brian McVeigh and his office acted quickly to deliver anything the sheriff’s office needed in the way of search warrants or subpoenas to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff. Wade praised all of the agencies involved and said they and the EMAC were instrumental to finding Cobb alive.

“We were coordinating with the East Metro Area Crime Center, who I cannot tell you — every city that does not have a crime center, they need one,” Wade said. “I’m very thankful to the city of Oxford, their mayor and council, for having the vision and spending the money to have such a center in their community. It makes not only Oxford safe, it makes Calhoun County safe. It makes the whole region safe.”

Wade issued a strong word of caution to the public to “be wary of your surroundings,” as investigators believe this is not the first time White has committed this type of crime.

“People don’t wake up, going to people’s houses and kidnapping them,” Wade said. “That’s not the first crime they’ve done.”

Similar cases have happened in the area back in 2012 and 2013 where a man followed an elderly woman home from a local store, kidnapped and sexually assaulted them, according to Wade.

In both of those cases, law enforcement was able to obtain DNA evidence from the victims and it was concluded that those crimes were committed by the same person. Prior to White’s capture Tuesday, investigators said they hoped to compare those DNA samples to White’s to determine if he should be a suspect in the 2012 and 2013 cases, according to the sheriff.

So far, White is facing charges of kidnapping in the first degree and burglary in the first degree, but others may be forthcoming.

Wade said he believed that Tuesday’s news conference would bring out other victims of White’s as his occupation was a certified nursing assistant at a local nursing facility where he worked with other elderly patients in his care.

Wade said he thinks White targeted elderly women specifically as they are “easier to control,” but he said that was just a guess.

“We need the community’s help with putting this guy in jail,” Wade said just hours before White was found. “This guy does not need rest.”

“It takes all of us to be a good community. We cannot do it alone,” Wade continued.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Fox 19

Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials

BIG LAUREL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Harlan County man was charged with illegally transporting an alligator without informing the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on July 6. Cameron Cornett, 23, was in possession of a 4.5-foot-long alligator that he transported from Florida to Big Laurel, Kentucky, according to...
q95fm.net

Five years given to a Berea man for a fatal hit-and-run

Larry Hinkle was killed on Ky. 680 after being struck by a car, and it has been nearly five years to the day that the driver who hit him and fled the scene was found guilty and given a five-year prison term for his crime. Kyle Collins, 27, of Owsley...
BEREA, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wade
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine Seizure by Drug Interdiction Unit in Southeastern Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's drug interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Gino Gerardo Cima II age 36 of Clyde Benge Road, London early Tuesday morning July 5, 2022 at approximately 12:56 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot approximately 10...
LONDON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Dna#Violent Crime#Choccolocco#Oxford#U S Marshals Service
CBS 42

Train hits car in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of a road in Talladega County is now closed after a train and a vehicle collided with one another Wednesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of Gene Stewart Boulevard. All lanes of the road at that corner will be closed for […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky sheriff's office warns of new scammers posing as officers

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scam calls that have been picking up. The sheriff's office said the scammers will call and say they're part of the Kenton County Sheriff's Office Civil Division. The scammers will then state they're calling about unpaid fines, missed jury duty or outstanding warrants.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Final autopsy report released for former sheriff Kevin Corman

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The final autopsy report has been released for former Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman. Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said Corman died of natural causes. He said the main cause was high blood pressure and heart disease. He said type two diabetes and obesity were...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warning about new scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only a few days into July and scam reports are plaguing Kentuckians, again. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is now...
clayconews.com

Corbin, Kentucky Woman arrested at Scene of an Alleged Assault

LONDON, KY (July 4, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Stigall along with Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Brandy Keeling age 22 of Corbin on Sunday night July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:42 PM. The arrest occurred off McCracken Lane, approximately 7 miles...
CORBIN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
119
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy