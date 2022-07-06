Area transient arrested after being found in violation of sex offender registration

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO