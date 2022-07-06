ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Area transient arrested after being found in violation of sex offender registration

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area transient involved in a 4th of July fight was taken into custody after he was found to be a sex offender who failed to register his location. Officers were called to the...

www.1630kcjj.com

KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman facing over two dozen charges related to identity theft

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested and faces over two dozen charges relating to identity theft. In a release from Cedar Rapids Police, the case began last November when investigators were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used by 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith with the intent to defraud. Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of several people, some with similar names, throughout the country.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Father of UI basketball commit dies two days after accident that left family injured

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

NL firefighters respond to kitchen blaze

North Liberty firefighters responded to a kitchen blaze Tuesday morning. According to a news release from the North Liberty Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 60 Penn Oaks Drive just before 10:15am for a building fire alarm. North Liberty Police units were the first to arrive and reported smoke inside the building. They immediately began evacuating occupants.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County officials set public meeting to discuss village planning for Windham

A public meeting to begin the process of creating a village plan and setting a village boundary for Windham will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Renee’s Roadhouse on Black Diamond Road SW. County officials say area residents, property owners and any interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting to learn about the process, share ideas and ask questions. Light refreshments will be provided, and the kitchen will be open for additional food purchases.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

