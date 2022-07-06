ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

S.Africans Gather To Mourn Deaths Of 21 Teenagers In Tavern Tragedy

By Johnnie Isaac
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London on Wednesday to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern 10 days ago. Dressed in black, they sung and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of 19 of the victims' coffins....

www.ibtimes.com

Cyril Ramaphosa
