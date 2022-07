When Sophia Tolliver was in fifth grade, she would tell anyone who would listen that she was going to be a doctor. Sure, they said. Your family’s got no money. Sylvia Tolliver Kramarius told friends she planned to attend college to become a lawyer. They laughed. When Starling Tolliver came along, she announced she was going to be an astronaut. The dreams of little girls.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO