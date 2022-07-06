ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

$14K in perfume stolen from Oklahoma store; GPS trackers lead police to suspects

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Four people are facing charges in connection with the theft of $14,000 in perfume from an Oklahoma beauty supply store.

According to KOKI-TV, Tulsa police arrested Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire and Delisha Logan on charges of grand larceny after a former felony conviction in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon at an Ulta store in Tulsa. A fourth suspect, Micah Goff, also was arrested and charged with larceny, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that three women stole 270 pieces of merchandise – most of which was Chanel perfume – before running out of the store and fleeing in a Chevy Tahoe, KOKI reported. A man appeared to be driving the vehicle, witnesses said.

Officers learned that some of the merchandise included GPS trackers, which led police to the Edenwood Apartments, KOKI reported. Police said they located the suspects and the vehicle there, according to the news outlet.

KRMG

KRMG

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
