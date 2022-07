For the first time in Boston Red Sox history, a Jeter helped them win against the New York Yankees. Jeter Downs was recently called up by the team and got his first taste of major league action. It was an incredibly high-pressure situation: Boston was up against New York in one of their classic rivalry […] The post Jeter Downs’ emotional interview after first MLB hit leads to walk-off run for Red Sox vs. Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO