Police: Nurse attacked by patient at Allegheny General Hospital
PITTSBURGH — A Tarentum man is facing charges after police said he attacked a nurse at Allegheny General Hospital. The incident happened...www.wtae.com
At Mercy we had a special section for patients who were inebriated, high on drugs or just combative. While it's true that a patient has the right to sign themselves out AMA or refuse treatment.....they must be mentally coherent and sober.
No one cares about the staff there, u don't even cook the cafeteria food correctly u gave my ex salmonella while in the hospital. But rules are if someone wants to leave ama u have to let them sign and leave. The nurse caused the issue to begin w. I'm ready to sew for what they did to my dad leaving him after his surgery being septic. Highly intoxicated doesn't mean nothing someone migitated his reaction.
first of all I worked on the psychiatric unit at Forbes Regional Hospital which is sister hospital to Allegheny general Hospital this is not the first incident there have been numerous incidents on the psychiatric unit of Forbes Regional hospital and nobody seem to care this is really not. we need better staffing ratios and yes better train staff and yes security and police at all times it is only getting worse I've been a nurse over 30 years and it's been such a big change. and in this case we don't know if that person was on a 302 which is an involuntary commitment and you cannot just let someone go when they're on an involuntary commitment. so you have to know all of what was going on in the whole scenario first and then as medical staff you are obligated to treat someone and try to get them to stay and then you discharge them against medical advice if they are on a voluntary commitment if they signed themselves into the hospital so there's a lot more that goes with this than meets the eye.
