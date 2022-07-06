ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Flooding closes lanes near ramp from Albemarle Rd to Independence Blvd

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Flooding from Tuesday night’s storms has closed several lanes on Albemarle Road at the ramp to Independence Boulevard.

Standing water could be seen blocking the two right lanes at the ramp to westbound Independence toward Uptown.

Drivers were able to get by in the far left lane.

Expect delays in the area until the water recedes.

Another round of strong storms could push through the Charlotte area again on Wednesday, Queen City News Meteorologist Amanda Cox said.

