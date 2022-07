The Dodgers completed the sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, but it was far from a typical game. Colorado scored the first run of the game on a throwing error from Cody Bellinger. LA scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers bats logged just five hits against a starter, José Ureña, who owns a career ERA of 4.73. Despite a bizarre game, it ended with the first walk off of Mookie Betts’ Dodgers career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO