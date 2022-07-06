Crab Cake Fans: This Yardley Shop Has Cracked the Code of a Recipe without Fillers

Image via Facebook.

Crab cakes at Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake in Yardley come in a variety of styles but one thing is universal to all of them – there is no filler to detract from their delicious taste, writes Diana Cercone for the Bucks County Magazine.

“We do not use fillers,” said Tony Parsons, who owns the shop along with his wife Jamie. “All of our crab cakes are made with at least eighty-five percent jumbo lump crab meat. The Smith Island, our most popular, is made with ninety-one percent jumbo lump crab meat.”

Other options include the party-favorite Mega Crab Cake, which boasts six chunky ounces of the jumbo lump and is affectionately referred to as the B.A.C.C., short for Bad Ass Crab Cake.

Instead of fillers, Capt’n Chucky’s uses an assortment of proprietary spices that provide each crab cake with its own special flavor.

In addition to its variety of crab meat offerings, the shop also sells freshly shelled, seasoned, and steamed shrimp and shrimp and crab gouda cake, among a plethora of other delicacies.

