ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Crab Cake Fans: This Yardley Shop Has Cracked the Code of a Recipe without Fillers

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvkah_0gWEDlSP00
Image via Facebook.

Crab cakes at Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake in Yardley come in a variety of styles but one thing is universal to all of them – there is no filler to detract from their delicious taste, writes Diana Cercone for the Bucks County Magazine.

“We do not use fillers,” said Tony Parsons, who owns the shop along with his wife Jamie. “All of our crab cakes are made with at least eighty-five percent jumbo lump crab meat. The Smith Island, our most popular, is made with ninety-one percent jumbo lump crab meat.”

Other options include the party-favorite Mega Crab Cake, which boasts six chunky ounces of the jumbo lump and is affectionately referred to as the B.A.C.C., short for Bad Ass Crab Cake.

Instead of fillers, Capt’n Chucky’s uses an assortment of proprietary spices that provide each crab cake with its own special flavor.

In addition to its variety of crab meat offerings, the shop also sells freshly shelled, seasoned, and steamed shrimp and shrimp and crab gouda cake, among a plethora of other delicacies.

Read more about Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake in the Bucks County Magazine.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Yardley, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Food & Drinks
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PhillyBite

Modern American Cuisine at The Gatehouse in The Navy Yard

Have you ever been to the Gatehouse Restaurant in Philadelphia? If not, now is the time to check out this restaurant. Whether you're a foodie or simply visiting the city for the first time, this Philadelphia eatery is sure to please. Its Modern American Cuisine is the perfect combination of fresh ingredients and creative presentations. Its outdoor terrace overlooking the Philadelphia Navy Yard is an idyllic setting for a romantic evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Popular ‘Flamin’ Band Returns Sunday to Sanatoga Park

SANATOGA PA – Lower Pottsgrove’s summer concert series, underwritten by J.P. Mascaro and Sons, continues Sunday (July 10, 2022) with popular returning performers “Flamin’ Dick and The Hot Rods.” It and others in the series that runs through Aug. 7, start at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
SANATOGA, PA
PhillyBite

Shake Shack Is Coming to Springfield PA

The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, and it's coming to a shopping center near you. Shake Shack has over 200 locations in 10 countries, including 20 in the U.S., and has plans to double its base by 2020. The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Crab Cake Fans#This Yardley Shop#The Bucks County Magazine#Mega Crab Cake
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Recipe of the Week: Plenty of blueberries at local farms

Color July blue for the outstanding blueberry crop at local farms. The strawberry crop was late and not as tasty as in previous years thanks to a cold, wet spring. But farms that grow blueberries are reporting there is plenty of the antioxidant-rich fruit this season. You can pick your...
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Longshore Restaurant Fine Dining in Marlton NJ

- If you're looking for a great brunch spot, Longshore in Marlton, NJ, maybe the place for you. Located at 746 Rte 70 W, this restaurant is open every day but Mondays. You can order from the regular menu or deliver through Grubhub or Door Dash. It's a nice spot for a Sunday brunch with your significant other.
MARLTON, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Impractical joker spotted in Conshohocken

Comedian Joe Gatto was spotted in Conshohocken today. He was hanging along the east side of the 500 block of Fayette Street near Brunch and XTRA Boutique. Gatto is most well known for the truTV show Impractical Jokers. We checked his schedule and he is performing tonight in Reading.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy