The MLB All-Star Game is almost and it’s the perfect time to check in on the National League futures market at SI Sportsbook. Here are the current odds for the NL pennant. The Dodgers remain the NL pennant favorites and their +210 odds have only slightly increased from their opening odds of +220. Los Angeles is second in MLB and leads the National League in run differential, runs scored per game (5.00) and ERA (2.91), behind only the World Series favorite Yankees in all three categories.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO