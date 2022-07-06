Yardley Father and Son Nostalgically Take Retro Approach to Keeping Score at Phillies Games

Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

14 year-old Caleb Leader of Yardley holds his scorecard during a recent Phillies game.

While keeping score at the ballpark using pencil and paper is not often seen anymore, some fans still consider this a key part of the baseball experience, including Yardley father and son duo Dale and Caleb Leader, writes Dave Caldwell for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I think it’s just a fun way to keep track of a game,” said Caleb. “I just like the idea of having memories, so when I get older, I can look back.”

Caleb uses a scorecard where players’ positions in the field are labeled from 1 to 9. He draws little diamonds in the center of every square in the scorecards to mark the progress a baserunner has made. Then he fills the squares for a run scored.

Caleb’s father said his son has been scoring games the old-fashioned way since he was five or six.

“It’s part of the learning process as a player,” said Dale.

It also has other benefits. While other fans climb the aisles to leave the ballpark once the game is over, they stay in their seats while Caleb completes his scorecard.

