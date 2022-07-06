ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardley Father and Son Nostalgically Take Retro Approach to Keeping Score at Phillies Games

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS6Uj_0gWEDHAj00
Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

14 year-old Caleb Leader of Yardley holds his scorecard during a recent Phillies game.

While keeping score at the ballpark using pencil and paper is not often seen anymore, some fans still consider this a key part of the baseball experience, including Yardley father and son duo Dale and Caleb Leader, writes Dave Caldwell for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I think it’s just a fun way to keep track of a game,” said Caleb. “I just like the idea of having memories, so when I get older, I can look back.”

Caleb uses a scorecard where players’ positions in the field are labeled from 1 to 9. He draws little diamonds in the center of every square in the scorecards to mark the progress a baserunner has made. Then he fills the squares for a run scored.

Caleb’s father said his son has been scoring games the old-fashioned way since he was five or six.

“It’s part of the learning process as a player,” said Dale.

It also has other benefits. While other fans climb the aisles to leave the ballpark once the game is over, they stay in their seats while Caleb completes his scorecard.

Read more about the scorekeeping in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to latest blown call from Ángel Hernández

In a season that’s been full of terrible calls from MLB umpires, Ángel Hernández continues to show that nobody makes baffling calls like he does. Hernández’s latest disastrous call came in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. With his Twins trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Byron Buxton hit a ball down the line that Texas third baseman Josh Smith could not handle. It appeared as though Minnesota had a fast runner on base with nobody out. Only, Hernández ruled that the ball was foul.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fox News

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy