Johnson County, MO

One man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Johnson County

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
JOHNSON, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Johnson County on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on U.S. 50 Eastbound, near MO-58 after the motorcycle lost control on uneven lanes, according to a crash report from the MSHP.

39-year-old James McKinney was transported to Research Medical Center by ambulance after being seriously injured.

McKinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

One man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Johnson County

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

