JOHNSON, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Johnson County on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on U.S. 50 Eastbound, near MO-58 after the motorcycle lost control on uneven lanes, according to a crash report from the MSHP.

39-year-old James McKinney was transported to Research Medical Center by ambulance after being seriously injured.

McKinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The post One man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .