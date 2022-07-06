ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

By Izzy Karpinski
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home.

Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children were still inside the home.

After an interior search, crews determined the home was unoccupied and focused efforts on extinguishing the flames.

Due to the excessive heat, additional fire units were requested at the scene to allow firefighters the ability to rehabilitate and hydrate.

Brothers arrested in Indiana after cop hit with boat outside of floating restaurant

The 42-year-old man who lived inside the home told investigators he left the house with his two children about 30 minutes before a neighbor called him and told him his house was on fire.

The family had only lived in the home for four months, according to Columbus fire officials.

Crews say the family is receiving help from the Salvation Army.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

