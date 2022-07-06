ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Roommate

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
After a nearly 6-month investigation, a New York City man was arrested for allegedly murdering his former roommate in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, July 1, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced William Pryor of the Bronx was indicted for the alleged fatal shooting of his former roommate in...

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Brutal Killing Of Puppy On New York Road

A Hudson Valley man is accused of brutally killing a puppy on a popular street in the region. Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Killing Puppy in Yonkers, New York. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Mount Vernon resident Thaddeus Jones was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway.
Hudson Valley Post

‘Dying’ New York Malls Becoming ‘Live/Work/Play’ Destinations’

"Innovative" plans are transforming malls in New York and the Hudson Valley into "live/work/play destinations. On Wednesday, Pyramid Management Group, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Northeast, announced progress on its long-term plan to bring what the company says are "innovative and diversified offerings such as residential housing within the orbit of the company’s enclosed shopping centers."
Hudson Valley Post

New York Shuts Down Popular ‘Natural Resource’ in Hudson Valley ‘Until Further Notice’

A popular spot in the Hudson Valley close to where Sesame Street characters searched for a "hidden treasure" is closed to the public "until further notice." On Friday, July 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Croton Gorge Unique Area is closed to the public until further notice. Officials didn't provide many details but said the closure is an effort to "protect the natural resource.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America

I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
Hudson Valley Post

New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10

Two lakes in New York State are among the most polluted lakes in America. One lake is the most polluted lake in all of the United States. Unsafe water kills more people each year than all types of violence combined, according to Discover Amazing Animals. That's why the website reported on the 10 most polluted lakes in the United States.
fox40jackson.com

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
101.5 WPDH

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
